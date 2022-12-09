Program aims to remove ski wax that could contaminate water

The two products on the left are non-fluorocarbon waxes, the two on the right contain flurocarbons. In the background, ski technician Mark Whilund of Rennstall Tech Center in Deer Valley is working on a pair of skis using the newer non-toxic wax. If Whilund were installing fluorocarbon wax on the ski he would needed to wear a full-face respirator to protect himself from the fumes. | David Jackson/Park Record

| David Jackson/Park Record

Skiers are being urged to give up their fluorocarbon ski wax to Recycle Utah to protect Park City’s local drinking-water aquifer, groundwater and creeks from environmental damage caused by “forever” chemicals.

Small amounts of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been detected in all three of the city’s groundwater wells and in wastewater treated by the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District, according to a Park City staff report.

PFAS are highly stable in the environment and unlike many chemicals, they do not degrade over time, the report says. They are used in a variety of products such as clothing and carpets because they can make fabric water-repellent and prevent staining and are components of non-stick cookware because they can tolerate high temperatures.

They also are used in high-end fluoro ski waxes, predominantly in the Nordic and downhill ski race waxes, because they help increase speed. And those waxes that contain the substances likely are the source of the contamination, the report says.

Park City, Recycle Utah, Summit County Health Department and Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District are collaborating on a Fluoro Ski Wax Take Back program in response to the discovery of PFAS that they launched a few months ago.

Locals, visitors, waxers and shop owners can drop off their fluoro wax at Recycle Utah, 1951 Woodbine Way, 24 hours a day through April 15. The waxes can be left near the office door where other items that are hard to recycle such as batteries, light bulbs and ink cartridges are accepted.

Addison Marr, Recycle Utah communications and development director, believes there is a lot of the wax in the community.

“A lot of Nordic skiers or downhill racing skiers have it left over in their garage or some programs might still be using it, so it still exists and it’s polluting our water system,” Marr said.

So far, though, only four bars of fluoro wax have been dropped off, Michelle De Haan, Park City water quality manager, said. She said the people who wax skis, even if they’re just doing their own, have the highest risk factor.

The Environmental Protection Agency says certain PFAS can remain in the body for long periods of time, which could pose a health risk, and can spread into the environment, including into water sources. The agency is working to assess the particular concentration that is harmful to humans and will have a draft drinking water standard by the end of this year, which will be finalized by the end of 2023, De Haan said.

She said the PFAS concentrations in Park City are “incredibly low.” The report says there is no immediate threat to public health and the city’s groundwater remains fully suitable to drink “especially due to our rigorous water treatment facilities and professional staff implementing best practices.”

However, fluoro ski wax has been used in many areas, including at White Pine Nordic Center, which is on the Park City Municipal Golf Course, De Haan said. The drinking water and wastewater treatment facilities do not have the technologies to remove the compounds and the water could end up in creeks and ultimately the Great Salt Lake, she said.

“It’s not an EPA requirement to test yet,” she said. “We did that very proactively. It’s very common for our scientists in my team, for us to try to be in front of regulations and figure out any potential for risk if we know we’re going to have to monitor for it. Our goal is to try to reduce the volume of ski wax that’s continuing to impact the environment so that the concentrations don’t get higher and it doesn’t become more pervasive in other water sources.”

Fluoro ski wax was banned in advance of the 2022 Winter Olympics. U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the Canadian Ski Association, the International Ski Federation, the International Biathlon and other groups have either banned or plan to ban fluoro waxes in competitions.

Jeff Butz, owner of Podium Ski Service, an 18-year Park City business, decided three years ago to stop selling fluorocarbon waxes to his customers, primarily because the manufactures were phasing the product out, but also because his racing customers were concerned about failing any testing that might be associated with a competition. Another big factor was a concern for the environment. Butz’s customer base is mostly alpine skiers, stretching from the weekend-warrior recreational skier to the the professional instructors and patrollers to competitive racers. | David Jackson/Park Record

| David Jackson/Park Record

The EPA has banned production of new fluoro ski wax but it is legal to sell wax that is already made.

Jeff Butz, the owner of Podium Ski Service, 1200 Iron Horse Drive, said his shop has phased out fluoro wax.

“We use plenty of regular wax in the shop,” Butz said. “For probably the last three years, since the wax companies started switching over, we’ve been fluoro-free.”

He said the companies still manufacture higher-level waxes with various additives to make them perform better but those do not have fluorocarbons.

Rennstall Tech Center, 2250 Deer Valley Road, sells fluoro wax but supplies are very limited now that the product no longer is manufactured, manager Andy Buckley said.

“We haven’t really sold much of it in the past few years because of people moving away from fluorinated wax,” he said. “We’ve been moving toward the safer, greener stuff the past few years.”

Buckley said some of his competitive-athlete customers insist on the fluoro wax but almost all of the shop’s customers who come in to have their skis waxed go with the non-fluoro wax. One factor is the price — a bar of high-fluoro wax can be as much as $350 compared to a non-fluorinated bar of wax at $20 to $30, he said.

The high price also makes people hesitant to give up the fluoro wax, Buckley said.

“It’s kind of a big ask for somebody to turn in a $350 bar of wax or multiple bars at that kind of price,” he said.