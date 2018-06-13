Prosecutors accuse Park City graduates of sexual battery

Three recent Park City High School graduates are facing charges after prosecutors say they sexually assaulted another person during a weight lifting class in Summit County last month.

According to court documents filed on May 29 in 3rd District Court at Silver Summit, the graduates, identified as Carter Hall, Bernhardt Pederson and Joseph Lukrich, are each charged with one count of sexual battery and stalking, both class A misdemeanors. All three are 18 years old.

Charging documents state that, on May 2, Hall pulled another person's gym shorts down two times during the class. Then, while the person was lying on a bench press seat, Pederson "came over to him and placed his foot on (the person's) testicles," the documents state. Hall then sat on the person's face, according to the charges.

Court documents also allege that, while the person was lying down, Lukrich also sat on his face and "gyrated so that his (genitals) were touching (the person's) face." The following day, charges state, Hall tried to push the person into a corner and told him "I'm going to (expletive) you."

The documents state Trent Jarman, the high school's resource officer, investigated the incident.

Melinda Colton, spokesperson for the Park City School District, said that the district was aware of the situation but was not able to confirm that it took place on school grounds. She was also not able to disclose any information about disciplinary actions taken against the graduates.

Pederson and Lukrich are scheduled to appear in court for a roll call hearing on July 9. Hall's initial court appearance is scheduled for June 25.

Attorneys for the three defendants did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment.