Provo developer poised to launch talks with Park City panel about ambitious PCMR project

PEG Companies presented a concept for the development of the Park City Mountain Resort lots at an open house in the spring. The firm is scheduled to appear before the Park City Planning Commission this week for the first time.

Park Record file photo

The Provo firm that intends to acquire the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots for a major development is scheduled to appear before the Park City Planning Commission this week for the first time, an opportunity for both sides to begin to outline, likely broadly at first, their assessments of an idea for what will be one of the last large projects to be built inside the Park City limits.

The Planning Commission on Wednesday is poised to start its discussions about the PEG Companies proposal for the PCMR lots, a 10-acre concept that calls for residential and commercial development, garages and a reworked traffic pattern in the immediate area. It is an ambitious idea that is based on an overall 1990s-era development approval for the PCMR base area secured by a former owner of the resort. The overall approval included what was developed as Marriott’s Mountainside and the Legacy Lodge, but significant development rights from the 1990s approval remain intact.

As a result of the earlier approval, the Planning Commission is not tasked with deciding whether development is appropriate at the location but rather whether the PEG Companies proposal jibes with the 1990s approval. It is still expected to be a difficult discussion, though, as the Planning Commission weighs issues like traffic and the design of the project against the overall approval. It seems likely there could be resistance at some level from nearby residents and property owners as they consider the impacts of the project on nearby streets and developments.

The meeting on Wednesday is the first of what is expected to be a series of Planning Commission discussions given the size of the proposal and issues that all developers pursuing large projects encounter in Park City, such as traffic and the design.

The president of PEG Development, a firm under the PEG Companies umbrella, said in a prepared statement provided to The Park Record the team has been meeting with members of the community in online events recently. The online events followed an in-person open house in March prior to health officials enacting restrictions on gatherings in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are looking forward to meeting with the Planning Commission in Wednesday’s work session to give the commissioners their first high-level look at our proposal for the base area. We are very excited to get the approval process under way. We have been meeting with planning staff and along with commissioner feedback Wednesday, we hope to solidify the structure of the review process to come. In the meantime, we continue to be very appreciative of the community’s engagement in meeting with us over Zoom calls to learn more about our plans and provide input until we can gather in-person again in open house and public hearing formats,” Robert Schmidt said in the prepared statement.

The Planning Commission on Wednesday is scheduled to receive information about the project background from City Hall staffers and listen to an introduction by the developer. The Planning Department wants the panel to consider an important procedural issue regarding whether the firm should be required to amend a 1990s development agreement outlining the rights attached to the land or pursue a new master-planned development, a type of City Hall permit usually employed in larger, more complex projects. Staffers in a report drafted in anticipation of the meeting said a decision on the procedural issue is not required at the meeting on Wednesday.

The staffers argue in the report a new master-planned development is necessary based on topics like the firm’s desire to shift development from one location on the grounds identified in the 1990s to another spot, alterations to the plans for pedestrian routes and changes in the number of parking stalls. Pursuing a new master-planned development is a more extensive process than amending a development agreement.

The development of the PCMR lots is seen as being among the final major developments that will be pursued within the Park City limits. There is a dwindling number of large tracts of land suitable for major development within Park City after decades of growth. Other locales where major development is anticipated include the Snow Park lots in lower Deer Valley and Bonanza Park, where an arts and culture district is proposed.

PEG Companies in 2019 reached an agreement to acquire the lots from PCMR owner Vail Resorts. The deal is not finalized and is not expected to be completed until after a Planning Commission vote on the development proposal.

The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and will be held electronically. More information about the procedures of an electronic meeting are available on the City Hall website.