Provo developer schedules open houses to outline major PCMR project

The firm that intends to acquire the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots for a major development has scheduled three open houses designed to introduce what is expected to be one of the largest projects City Hall will consider this decade.

PEG Companies, based in Provo, in 2019 reached an agreement to acquire the lots from Vail Resorts, the owner of PCMR. The developer in February submitted an application to City Hall for the project, and meetings with the Park City Planning Commission are expected later in the year.

A former owner of PCMR in the 1990s secured an overall development approval for the base area that included what were built as Marriott’s Mountainside and the Legacy Lodge. Significant development rights remain from the overall approval, though. Vail Resorts has moved away from development itself, opting to reach agreements to sell land to others to pursue projects.

The PEG Companies concept for the development of the lots stretches across 10 acres. The project would involve an unspecified number of condominiums, housing for employees and housing that is set aside as affordable. The concept also includes a hotel, retailers and restaurants. Large garages would be built to replace the parking spots in the lots that will be lost to the development.

The open houses are scheduled early in the City Hall review of the proposal and prior to the beginning of Planning Commission meetings. It is not clear what sort of response the development concept will generate in the community. It seems almost certain there will be some concern on a communitywide basis about the prospects of increased traffic while people who live or have places nearby will likely closely monitor the design details.

Project representatives are slated to attend the open houses. Architects, traffic engineers and contractors will appear on behalf of the developers.

The open house schedule is:

• Monday, March 9 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Place, 4377 North S.R. 224

• Wednesday, March 18 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at The Rockwell Room, 268 Main St.

• Tuesday, March 24 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Place, 4377 North S.R. 224

PEG Companies wants people planning to attend to RSVP at baseareaproject@gmail.com.