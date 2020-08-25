Provo firm says PCMR development involves a four-star hotel

The Provo firm that plans a major development at Park City Mountain Resort wants to build a hotel, shown on the left, as part of the project. It is designed to be a four-star property.

Courtesy of PEG Development

The Provo firm that intends to acquire the Park City Mountain Resort lots for a major development wants to essentially anchor the project with a hotel nice enough to garner four stars, a property that would be seen as adding to the area’s already desirable lineup of lodging options.

The four-star label was included in a City Hall report that was drafted in anticipation of a Park City Planning Commission meeting that is scheduled on Wednesday regarding the development. PEG Companies earlier reached a deal with PCMR owner Vail Resorts to acquire the lots, which hold significant development rights dating from the 1990s. The deal would not be finalized until after the Planning Commission discussions. The Planning Commission is working through a series of topics with a decision on the project not expected for months.

The report issued prior to the meeting scheduled on Wednesday outlines the hotel concept and identifies the 249-room property as a “four-star hotel.” It would include a restaurant, a bar, a spa, a fitness center, a pool, a lounge outside that people could ski to and from as well as retail spaces covering 6,000 square feet. There would also be convention and meeting space stretching through 26,000 square feet. Another approximately 17,000 square feet of skier services and resort ticketing operations could be located in the building, the report says.

The property would have three wings and two parking levels for the hotel that would be operated as a valet service. The report says City Hall staffers note that the rooms “appear quite small” at an approximate 350 square feet.

In prepared responses to a Park Record inquiry about the hotel, Robert Schmidt, the president of PEG Development, described the desire for a lodging property of the sort proposed.

“We are planning for a four-star hotel because, based on our years of hospitality experience, we know that this level provides the high level of service needed here, including an on-site restaurant, fitness center, spa, room service and meeting rooms with quality attention to service and detail. That’s missing right now at the base of one of North America’s premier ski resorts. PEG is excited about how this property will positively contribute to the community,” he said.

Schmidt added: “The master plan calls for a hotel because the location is ideal for destination guests who can come to Park City via mass transit, shuttle or a car service such as Uber and Lyft, ultimately, decreasing the number of cars coming into Park City.”

Schmidt declined to discuss names of potential operators, saying it is premature to identify them as the firm continues through the Planning Commission process.

The Park City area since the late 1990s has added a series of high-end lodging properties with internationally known branding. The hotel projects have stretched from the edge of Deer Valley to Canyons Village.

The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. It will be held virtually. More information is available on the City Hall website. The link is: parkcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/35703/15.