Provo firm seeking major PCMR development schedules public tours of project grounds

A Provo firm continues to pursue a project on the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots."

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Provo firm that intends to acquire the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots for a major development is scheduled to lead a tour of the land on Wednesday that is designed to illustrate the proposal’s layout as the talks continue at City Hall about the project.

The Park City Planning Commission and a team from PEG Companies will meet on the land for a tour that is scheduled to last two hours. The event is open to the public. The Planning Commission as a full body only occasionally visits the location of a development proposal, giving the public a rare opportunity to walk the ground alongside the panelists as well as the development team. The Planning Commission will not accept public comment during the tour.

The visit is scheduled from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. It starts at the PCMR transit center, which is located at the Resort Center. It is expected the development team will lead the Planning Commission to some of the key locations involved in the proposal, which stretches through the upper and lower PCMR lots. PEG Companies plans to fly balloons illustrating proposed building heights, depending on the weather on Wednesday.

PEG Companies on Wednesday is also scheduled to lead two tours earlier in the day that are open to the public. They will each last approximately one hour and start at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. People interested in the earlier tours should RSVP to baseareaproject@gmail.com.

PEG Companies reached an agreement with PCMR owner Vail Resorts in 2019 to acquire the lots. There are significant development rights attached to the lots dating from a 1990s-era overall approval secured by a previous owner of PCMR. The earlier overall approval also included what were eventually developed as Marriott’s MountainSide and the Legacy Lodge. The deal between PEG Companies and Vail Resorts is not scheduled to be finalized until after a Planning Commission decision about the 10-acre proposal, which involves residences, a hotel, retailers and restaurants. The developer would build large garages to account for the parking spots that would be lost as the project is constructed.

The Planning Commission recently has spent time on a procedural matter regarding the sort of review that will be employed as the project is considered. The procedural question centers on whether PEG Companies will be required to amend a development agreement dating to the 1990s that outlines the rights attached to the land or seek a new master-planned development, a municipal permit usually used in larger projects. PEG Companies argues for a process involving an amendment to the development agreement while City Hall staffers support the other route.

The decision on the procedural matter is crucial since the later Planning Commission talks will be heavily influenced by the type of review. The Planning Commission at a meeting on Wednesday following the tour of the lots could make a decision regarding the procedural matter.

The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and will be held remotely as City Hall continues the efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. A hearing is scheduled prior to the potential vote on the procedural matter. The meeting will be broadcast online. More information about participating in the meeting is available on the City Hall website.