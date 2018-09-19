Punctured gas line in Park City prompts evacuations

A punctured natural gas line in Park City on Wednesday spurred the evacuations of roughly a dozen businesses.

The gas leak was reported at around 1 p.m. Wednesday at 1260 Iron Horse Drive, according to Tricia Hurd Hazelrigg, a spokesperson with the Park City Fire District. Officials evacuated buildings within an approximately 70-foot radius of the puncture as crews worked to repair the line.

The repair was expected to completed, and the evacuations lifted, by about 4 p.m., Hazelrigg said. The Fire District and Park City Police Department responded to the incident. There were no known medical issues related to the gas leak.

Workers doing utility work on Iron Horse Drive caused the puncture and reported the incident, Hazelrigg said.