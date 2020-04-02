Q&A: Mental Health and Covid-19
This week’s live webinar features mental health professionals and advocates to talk about some of the issues surrounding mental health in the current conditions. Our panelists are: Dr. Matt Wong, a clinical psychologist in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.; Deanna Rhodes, executive director of CONNECT Summit County in Park City, Utah; and Phebe Bell, Director of Behavioral Health for the Nevada County Health Department in Grass Valley, Calif.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Peak of new cases in Summit County could come in two weeks, but health officials want better data
With the peak of new cases in Summit County expected in two weeks, health director Rich Bullough said more data is necessary to effectively fight the pandemic.