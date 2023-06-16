Rainy day redeemed by gluten free treats

Paleo-Vegan-GF Almond Joy Cake ($38, left), Chokladbollar and heart-shaped chocolates (right) were offered to attendees of the Park City Desserts & Coffee ribbon cutting event. Katie Hatzfeld/Park Record

On a dreary Thursday, yesterday afternoon, a trip up Main Street found me ducking from the rain under the awning of Treasure Mountain Inn. A sandwich board at the base of the steps read “Park City Desserts & Coffee: 100% Gluten Free.” Though I’m an avid gluten eater, the words “Lemon Tart” in bright green letters caught my eye, and I figured it wouldn’t hurt to look around.

Entering the lobby (well-known for the Slamdance Film Festival), I was directed down a hallway on the right, where a domed glass case and coffee window displayed the offerings of Park City Desserts. Heart-shaped tarts, powdered sugar-coated cookies and fluffy cinnamon rolls were artfully arranged on delicately detailed platters.

Behind the case, ornate stained-glass barn doors hid the kitchen, seen in glimpses as bakers came in and out to bring platters of treats to their “Speakeasy” room. It happened to be the day of their ceremonial ribbon cutting, celebrating their new home on Main Street and recently acquired liquor license.

Members from the Park City Chamber/Bureau unrolled their scarlet ribbon and handed scissors the size of a small child to owner and head baker Shelley Marshall. Surrounded by a cluster of staff and supporters, the ribbon was cut, gatherers cheered and photos were taken, followed by a dessert-filled cocktail hour of sorts.

Emerging from the building, a coffee in hand and my sweet tooth fully satisfied, blue skies had replaced storm clouds. You never know what a rainy Park City day might bring.