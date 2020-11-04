Range of nonprofits gear up for Live PC Give PC

There is no shortage of Park City-area nonprofits deserving of the community’s support during this year’s Live PC Give PC. From protecting the outdoors to ensuring housing for all, Park City’s generosity runs the gamut. For those who wish to support the community’s children, seniors or would-be voters, here are three organizations to consider.

Park City Senior Citizens

Park City’s seniors have long called the Senior Center on Woodside Avenue home, but it was only this past September that they officially became a 501c(3) nonprofit organization called Park City Senior Citizens.

The mission of Park City Senior Citizens is to allow individuals over 60 to maintain a quality of life consistent with their personal abilities, and to provide a variety of creative, physical and social activities as well as interaction with the larger community.

Group member and former Park City Council member Marianne Cone said the seniors are excited for their first Live PC Give PC, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered their usual activities.

“While we are all missing our regular activities with family and friends, I don’t think there is a more isolated group than some of our 200 members of the Senior Center,” Cone said.

The Senior Citizens group is hopeful it can resume some form of operations and is hopeful the community’s support during this year’s fundraiser will help make that happen.

“We plan to use our building as the weather closes in,” Cone said. “Our hope is that the funds raised through our first Live PC Give PC will help us open the building on a limited and safe basis. We have a core group working to accomplish this, as well as to build our interaction through Zoom lectures and very socially distant ‘gatherings’ through the internet.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah

Just because the global coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to many nonessential activities does not mean Utah’s young people are in any less need of guidance and support. For Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, whose mission is “to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth,” the COVID-19 has created new hurdles.

“COVID-19 may have stopped many things, but Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah hasn’t stopped fostering one-to-one mentoring relationships with children facing opportunity gaps and volunteer mentors,” said communications manager Lauren Judkins. “We recognize, now more than ever, it is so important to keep kids connected. We have continued to match ‘Littles’ and ‘Bigs’ over Zoom and encourage those who have already been matched in the program to meet virtually.”

Judkins said her organization’s goal for this year’s Live PC Give PC is chiefly to raise awareness.

“We are so excited to be participating in Live PC Give PC this year,” she said. “We hope to raise awareness about the importance of mentoring and inspire those in the community to become Bigs or donate.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah will use the funds raised to continue to foster and create mentoring relationships. This year has been particularly hard financially and your donations will make a big impact.”

Beyond donating for Live PC Give PC, Judkins said those interested in getting involved can check out Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah’s 2020 Chef & Child virtual gala Nov. 14. This year’s event is free, she said, and features entertainment, an inside look at the matches made by BBBSU and a chance to win a trip to London among other prizes. For more information visit bbbsu.org/chefchild20.

Voterise

It’s no surprise that the 2020 election has been top of mind for most Utahns for months, or even since 2016. The nonprofit group Voterise, created ahead of the 2016 election by a group of Park City residents, has the simple-but-not-easy goal of capturing that interest and creating enthusiasm — and registering as many voters as possible.

Executive Director Hope Zitting-Goeckeritz said the nonprofit’s goal, specifically, is to turn out voters in demographics that don’t typically participate in very high numbers.

“(Our) mission is to increase voter registration and turnout by Utah’s 18- to 29-year-olds and underrepresented groups in order to build a more inclusive democracy where all voices are heard,” she said. “The more people that participate in our democracy, the stronger it will be.”

Zitting-Goeckeritz said it’s important to remember that the mission of Voterise didn’t end when the polls closed Tuesday. It’s an ongoing effort, she said, and funds raised from Live PC Give PC will allow it to continue their mission.

“Voter registration is year-round,” she said. “There’s always someone turning 18, someone moving homes, someone being released from jail, someone getting married and changing their name. Voterise educates, empowers and engages Utah’s voters through voter registration and informed voting. The more we raise, the more Utahns will vote and the stronger our democracy will be.”

For more information visit http://www.voterise.org.