RAP tax earns broad support from voters



The Park Record.

One result not in doubt after election night in Summit County was the reauthorization of the recreation, arts and parks sales tax, which came in with a whopping 55-point margin of victory, according to preliminary results.

Voters chose to once again implement a 0.1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county, a tax that has been in place since 2000 and needs to be reauthorized every 10 years.

The RAP tax provides funding for local cultural nonprofits and recreation entities.

Summit County Manager Tom Fisher said the support from community organizations was crucial for the initiative’s passage.

“I’ve seen this program benefit the community in so many different ways,” Fisher said. “… The amenities that are available in the community and the programs that are available to a community the size that we are is immense. And that is all over the county, because RAP does benefit the whole county.”

Preliminary results released Tuesday night, which included votes from more than 18,000 of Summit County’s nearly 29,000 active registered voters, showed 13,660 voters in favor of reauthorizing the tax and 3,950 who opposed it.

Since 2000, the RAP tax has generated more than $25 million, according to the county, with half the proceeds dedicated to nonprofit cultural institutions and the other half earmarked for recreation amenities, like trails and renovations at the PC MARC.

The money is distributed by committees of local residents that reviews applications from organizations seeking support. Last year, the tax netted just over $2 million.

The money is a meaningful boost for entities from Peoa to Park City, and officials tout it as one of the few taxes that spreads the benefits of the ski resort-based tourism industry across the entire county. As a sales tax, much of the revenue comes from visitors to the area.