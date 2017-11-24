Rec Report

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN

Park City Mountain Resort opened for the season on Nov. 23, starting with Payday and Homerun lifts. Canyons Resort opened on Nov. 24. Redpine Gondola, Saddleback and High Meadow lifts are open.

For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

Deer Valley Resort ended its summer programming on Sept. 17. The resort will open for the ski season on Dec. 2. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000.

Brighton Mountain Resort

Brighton Mountain Resort opened for the season on Nov. 21. For more information, call 801-532-4731; or the Snow Report Hotline at 801.532.4732 ext. No. 2 or visit: http://www.brightonresort.com for more details.

Solitude Mountain Resort

Solitude Mountain Resort is scheduled to open for the season on Dec. 2. For more information call 801-534-1400 or visit solitudemountain.com for more details.

BASIN RECREATION

Basin Recreation keeps a busy schedule, maintaining over 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan your next adventure, please check out http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.

PARK CITY GOLF COURSE

The Park City Golf Course closed on Nov. 10. For more information about next season call 435-615-5800.

SOLDIER HOLLOW GOLF COURSE

Soldier Hollow closed for play on Nov. 17. For more information, call 435-654-7442 or visit SoldierHollowGolf.com.

WASATCH MOUNTAIN GOLF COURSE

Wasatch Mountain State Park's Lake Course closed on Nov. 17. For more information, visit WasatchGolfCourse.com or call 435-654-0532.

CANYONS GOLF

Canyons Golf closed for the season on Oct. 15. For 2018 season passes call 435-615-4728. The resort plans on opening May 25.

STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, please call 435-336-2247.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass is still open, and Guardsman Pass is closed. The Mirror Lake Highway has also closed for the season. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.