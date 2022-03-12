Record editorial: Effort to ban trans athletes is harmful and misguided





The most disappointing moment of this year’s Utah legislative session happened in the final hours before lawmakers departed Capitol Hill.

Republican lawmakers, in a last-minute move that shocked even the governor, passed an outright ban on transgender girls participating in high school athletics. It was a radical, and unexpected, departure from earlier versions of the legislation that would have required trans athletes to meet certain criteria but, ultimately, preserved their right to play.

Gov. Spencer Cox — who has been vocal in his support for the LGBTQ+ community — has vowed to veto the bill. Preventing it from becoming law is, of course, important, and Cox will deserve plaudits when he does so. But the unfortunate reality is the legislation has already done significant damage.

By passing the bill, and in such fly-by-night fashion, lawmakers expressed to trans people — and especially to trans youth — that they matter less than others. That sacrificing some of their rights is the price they can expect to pay for living as their true selves. That the people in positions of power in Utah don’t care about them.

And for what? The legislation proposes a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist. The plain reality is that there have not been widespread issues in Utah arising from the participation of trans girls in prep sports. Instead, this is an instance of lawmakers legislating to please their base rather than focusing on legislation that can actually make a positive difference.

Worse, it erodes some of the hard-earned progress Utah has made in recent years toward being more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community.

Summit County residents should not be shy in expressing their frustration to the lawmakers who supported the legislation. Four of the five legislators whose districts include portions of Summit County voted for it: Sens. Ron Winterton and John Johnson, along with Reps. Mike Kohler and Kera Birkeland. Birkeland, in particular, shoulders much of the blame. She sponsored the bill and has apparently learned very little from discussions over the last two legislative sessions with trans people and LGBTQ+ advocates.

Birkeland’s leading role in this legislation ought to be enough for voters to decide to replace her. And she faces a stiff challenge within her own party this election cycle, with former state Rep. Logan Wilde also running for the seat. Birkeland, residents may recall, was appointed to replace Wilde in 2020 when he vacated the seat to serve as the commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. Wilde served admirably in the Statehouse, and deserves support from Summit County voters should a primary be necessary to decide the GOP nomination.

It shouldn’t be controversial to say the Legislature should find ways to support transgender youth, who have an alarmingly high risk of depression and suicide, instead of target them.

Unfortunately, Birkeland and too many of her colleagues on Capitol Hill see it differently, to the detriment of a vulnerable group that deserves to be met with love and empathy rather than enmity.