Recreation improvements in Park City could be funded by a bond

Pickleball players get a workout at the PC MARC gym in February. A municipal project that could be included in a bond provides for the construction of eight indoor and 16 outdoor pickleball courts plus other amenities for an estimated cost of $9 million. Park Record file photo by David Jackson

The Park City Council is considering placing a general obligation bond on this November’s ballot to fund recreation projects that could include pickleball courts, an outdoor ice sheet and expanded fitness space.

The projects are part of a recently completed master plan for future improvements at Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center (PC MARC) and the Park City Sports Complex (PCSC) in Quinn’s Junction. At a February meeting, City Council members indicated support for a potential bond for new capital investments at the facilities.

Based on a community survey, the Recreation Advisory Board compiled a list of five priority projects that have a total estimated cost of $45 million. Council members prefer that money from the existing capital improvement fund (CIP) pay for two of the projects, according to a municipal staff report.

The City Council, which is scheduled to vote on the fiscal 2024 city budget at a June 22 meeting, has until late August to decide whether to put a bond on the ballot and what to include in the proposal.

The staff report – which includes five different bonding scenarios with different grouping of projects – asks for guidance.

“As part of the FY24 Final Budget, Council could adopt a budget strategy to execute a Recreation Bond,” the report says. “The projects that are not funded from the CIP fund balance are not currently in the Tentative Budget adopted by Council on May 11. However, Council may choose to add project budgets once a clear direction is given on a GO bond. Importantly, a Council FY24 Budget adoption does not authorize a GO Bond to be placed on the ballot. It does, however, provide initial policy direction to professional staff and important stakeholders.”

The City Council’s June 22 work session begins at 4:30 p.m. and the regular meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

The proposed projects are:

PC MARC aquatics infrastructure upgrades — Both outdoor pools at the facility would be replaced with one body of water that includes lap lanes, a zero-entry water feature and youth and teen activity elements. The staff report says the pool would operate more efficiently with just one mechanical and filtration system and the number of lifeguards needed would be reduced. The existing pools have not had a significant renovation since they were constructed in 1991 and 2003, according to the report. The estimated cost is $6 million.

Rebuild of City Park building – A 15,000-square-foot facility to house year-round childcare would be created and summer day camp occupancy and community uses would be expanded. The report notes that for the past three years, the day camp has sold out within 10 minutes to an hour on the priority registration date for residents or employees in the 84060 ZIP code. A rebuild also could relocate the playground, basketball court and volleyball court and add a splash pad and improved parking. The estimated cost is $15 million.

PC Sports Complex — The recommended project would include eight indoor and 16 outdoor pickleball courts, 100 parking stalls, a Nordic training area and improved trail access. The estimated cost is $9 million.

“The indoor pickleball courts are envisioned to be a utilitarian building with community spaces that could be used by trail users and others,” the report says. “The details of the space would be refined in future planning for the facility, and a variety of models have been discussed (public private partnerships, private fundraising, etc.).”

Park City Municipal staffers have put together five bonding scenarios that include different groupings of projects and financial impact information for consideration by City Council members. Courtesy of Park City Municipal Corp.

PC MARC fitness expansion — The concept calls for 14,000 square feet of additional fitness space in the proximity of the current lap pool. The space could be two stories and would be utilized for fitness and other community needs identified through a future public engagement process. This phase would be completed well after the pools were relocated so the community could still have access to the lap pool in the meantime, according to the report. The estimated cost is $8 million.

PC Sports Complex outdoor ice — The project would include constructing a covered refrigerated outdoor ice sheet, building a bicycle pump track, expanding the existing trails and parks maintenance building and installing field lights on the stadium field to the east of the ice arena. This could be part of the initial project to meet many community recreational needs and enhance support facilities or it could be contemplated in a future phase. The estimated cost is $7 million.

The scenarios in the staff report have the PC MARC aquatics upgrades and the City Park building with money from the CIP fund. The cost of the bonds would range from $10 million to $30 million.