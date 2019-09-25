Recycle Utah is holding two events for fall-cleaning this weekend

This weekend could be a useful one for Summit County residents who have items they need to bring to the landfill but haven’t had a chance to make the trip.

Recycle Utah is hosting its fall Dumpster Days this weekend, where it collects yard waste and large household items like broken furniture at its recycling center on Woodbine Way. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 26-28.

On Saturday, residents who need to dispose of hazardous materials can head to the Canyons Cabriolet parking lot, where a drop-off site will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For a list of what items are accepted, head to recycleutah.org.

Carolyn Wawra, Recycle Utah’s executive director, described the hazardous materials as the kinds of things people keep under their sinks or in their garages.

The goal is to keep toxic chemicals and heavy metals out of the environment, according to the nonprofit’s website. That isn’t cheap, and Wawra said it can cost up to $40,000 to host a hazardous material drop-off event. The event is free, but the group will gladly accept donations.

The events are run by volunteers, and Recycle Utah partners with the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District, Park City, Summit County and the Sunrise Rotary Club to put them on.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office will also be on hand to accept pharmaceuticals at the hazardous material drop-off.

Wawra added that businesses and homeowners associations are barred from participating. And with 600 or so cars using the hazardous waste drop-off, the volunteers get a pretty good idea of the volume of materials to expect, meaning businesses would stand out.

About 50-70 cars a day visit Dumpster Days, which is held four times a year. The second one this fall is scheduled for late October.