Red Pine Gondola gets a face lift

Brand new gondola cabins are being installed on the Red Pine Gondola at Park City Mountain’s Canyons Village. These bright red Sigma Diamond C8S155 cabins from Leitner-Poma of America will be open for use on June 30. Park City Mountain will operate with 29 cabins for the summer months, and is planning to install the remaining 26 cabins in September, says Park City Mountain’s Sara Huey. The retiring cabins will be auctioned for various charitable efforts. David Jackson/Park Record

Park City Mountain is rolling out a set of new gondola cars for their Red Pine Gondola at Canyons Village. These Sigma Diamond C8S155 cabins from Leitner-Poma of America will be ready for use on June 30, just in time for summer traffic.

The gondola is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the peak summer months of June 30 through September 4. Each cabin holds eight people.

Scenic Lift Day Passes can be purchased on the Park City Mountain website for use on the Red Pine Gondola ($35/adult, $29/child). “Once you reach the top, hike any of our pristine hiking trails or stay seated for a scenic ride down,” the website says.

For those looking to mountain bike this summer, the Red Pine Gondola serves 10 trails designated for mountain bike use at Canyons Village, ranging in difficulty. Bike Haul Season Passes are available for purchase, starting at $220/adult and $110/child. The pass allows for unlimited use of the Gondola during the season. Owners of an Epic Pass for 2023-24 can upgrade to a Bike Haul Season Pass at a discounted rate.

Park City Mountain will operate with 29 cabins for the summer months and plans to install the remaining 26 cabins in September, says Park City Mountain’s Manager of Communications Sara Huey.

The retiring cabins have will be auctioned for various charitable efforts. Thirty will be auctioned Friday in the Canyons Village Forum, with the proceeds going to the Early Childhood Alliance through the Park City Community Foundation.

“We know that early childhood care and education is a top community priority in Park City, which is why we are partnering with the Early Childhood Alliance through the Park City Community Foundation to benefit from the proceeds of this auction,” Huey said in an email.

Other auctions will raise funds for the EpicPromise Employee Foundation and the local organization Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History.

With bigger, all-around windows, the new gondola cabins for the Red Pine Gondola at Canyons Village make scenic viewing even more accessible.