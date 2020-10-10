Remains of missing hunter Carl Crumrine found in Uintas

The remains of Carl Crumrine, a hunter who went missing in the Uinta Mountains last year, were found this week, within a mile of where he went missing.

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

.

Human remains found in the Uinta Mountains early this week were confirmed to be those of Carl Crumrine, a hunter who had gone missing in the national forest a year ago, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, deputies received a call on Monday morning from a hunter who said he had found human bones, clothing, a survival pack and a hunting rifle in the Lyman Lake area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner determined the remains were Crumrine’s on Thursday afternoon. They were found within a mile of where Crumrine had been camping last October. He was 69 years old.

“Our sincere condolences are with the Crumrine family and friends as they mourn the loss of Carl,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We appreciate the many personnel, agencies and resources that worked diligently over the past year to find Carl and bring closure to his family.”

Crumrine, of West Virginia, had come to the Uinta Mountains to hunt with friends last year. His hunting group notified authorities when Crumrine failed to return to the campsite after nightfall.

He was last seen around 5:30 a.m. heading toward Lyman Lake, and deputies received the call around 9 p.m. that night. Exhaustive search-and-rescue efforts included aerial support and searchers on horseback.

Lyman Lake is about 4 miles south of the Wyoming border and 40 miles northeast of Kamas.