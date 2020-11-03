Republican takes lead in contest for a Park City-area state seat coveted by Democrats

House District 54 candidates Mike Kohler (R) and Meaghan Miller (D).

Photos courtesy of Mike Kohler and Meaghan Miller

Republican Mike Kohler on Tuesday night took a lead in the contest in District 54 of the state House of Representatives, but the margin was narrow enough that the Democrat, Meaghan Miller, could ultimately challenge for the seat as more votes are counted in coming days.

According to unofficial results released on Election Day, Kohler received 12,404 votes while Miller took 10,173 votes.

In Summit County, the district covers Park City and parts of the Snyderville Basin. It stretches through Wasatch County as well. Both of the candidates are from the Midway area of Wasatch County.

The split between the two counties on Tuesday was striking but expected. Miller outdistanced Kohler by a margin of 4,853 to 1,827 in the preliminary count in Summit County, while Kohler enjoyed a strong showing in Wasatch County, where he received 10,577 votes to Miller’s 5,320.

It was anticipated that Kohler would perform well in Wasatch County and that Summit County would tilt toward Miller, but it was not clear what the tally would look like throughout the district.

Both of the candidates early in the week predicted the results would be close, with the possibility that a winner would not be declared on Tuesday.

The two are vying to succeed Tim Quinn, the retiring Republican incumbent in District 54. Democrats especially are coveting the seat as they see an opportunity to flip a legislative district.​