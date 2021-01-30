Backcountry avalanche near PCMR buries 1 (updated)
A skier was buried in a backcountry avalanche near Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday afternoon, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, two skiers triggered the slide around 3:25 p.m. in the Square Top area near the Canyons Village side of PCMR. The skier who was not buried dug the victim out and attempted lifesaving efforts but had to leave the site due to the “extreme avalanche danger in the area.”
Emergency crews could not reach the site before nightfall. Summit County Search and Rescue planned to resume rescue operations Sunday morning with the aid of a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.
The status of the victim was not clear. The Sheriff’s Office indicated it would not provide additional information until it has “made contact with the victim.”
Earlier in January, an avalanche in Dutch Draw, near the site of Saturday’s slide, killed a 31-year-old man from Clinton.
Officials anticipated dangerous avalanche conditions over the weekend, with the Utah Avalanche Center warning that the “snowpack is teetering near its breaking point.”
In its statement, the Sheriff’s Office urged backcountry users to monitor conditions and be aware of the risks.
“The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reminds people to use extreme caution when entering the backcountry. People should check avalanche conditions at the Utah Avalanche Center, avoid areas where there is avalanche danger, and be prepared with the proper equipment.”
The Park Record will update this story as more information becomes available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Park City business group: Main Street pedestrian days and the Silly Market, at the same time?
The organization that represents businesses in the Main Street core is conducting a survey designed to learn the level of support for a second year of the weekly pedestrian days along the shopping, dining and entertainment strip.