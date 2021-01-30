Backcountry avalanche near PCMR buries 1 (updated)

A skier was buried in a backcountry avalanche near Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday afternoon, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, two skiers triggered the slide around 3:25 p.m. in the Square Top area near the Canyons Village side of PCMR. The skier who was not buried dug the victim out and attempted lifesaving efforts but had to leave the site due to the “extreme avalanche danger in the area.”

Emergency crews could not reach the site before nightfall. Summit County Search and Rescue planned to resume rescue operations Sunday morning with the aid of a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

The status of the victim was not clear. The Sheriff’s Office indicated it would not provide additional information until it has “made contact with the victim.”

Earlier in January, an avalanche in Dutch Draw, near the site of Saturday’s slide, killed a 31-year-old man from Clinton.

Officials anticipated dangerous avalanche conditions over the weekend, with the Utah Avalanche Center warning that the “snowpack is teetering near its breaking point.”

In its statement, the Sheriff’s Office urged backcountry users to monitor conditions and be aware of the risks.

“The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reminds people to use extreme caution when entering the backcountry. People should check avalanche conditions at the Utah Avalanche Center, avoid areas where there is avalanche danger, and be prepared with the proper equipment.”

The Park Record will update this story as more information becomes available.