Residents should start receiving invitations to participate in the census this week

Invitations to participate in the census should start hitting mailboxes this week and include an individual code to be used online to fill out the decennial survey of the nation’s population.

The data is used to apportion hundreds of billions of dollars in federal money as well as political representation.

Letters were set to arrive starting March 12 and include an ID number that is tied to a resident’s physical address, according to Coralys M. Ruiz Jiménez, a census spokesperson.

Those who do not respond will be sent follow-up reminders, and the hope is that fewer than 1% of households will have to be counted by in-person “enumerators.”

In 2000, Summit County had a 44 percent response rate for the Census and Utah lost out on an extra Congressional seat by 81 votes, according to data supplied by the county.

In 2010, the rate was up to 55 percent. If the same holds true in 2020, the county stands to lose about $45 million from the federal government in the next 10 years compared to what it would receive if everybody participated.