Tammy Georgi, a public health nurse, gives a COVID-19 vaccine to a Park City resident in the Summit County Health Department’s mobile vaccine van in November. For more information about available vaccines, call 435-783-3161.

David Jackson/Park Record

Respiratory illnesses are running rampant in Summit County – and across the nation – much like health officials predicted in the fall.

The Summit County Health Department has been seeing an increase in influenza, coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, cases recently and creating some real concern, according to Derek Moss, director of nursing.

Data collected by the Health Department’s epidemiologist indicates there was a small decline in COVID cases through early December, after the Thanksgiving holiday, but cases have started trending upward again. There were nearly 50 cases reported over the last seven days, compared to 26 the week of Dec. 8.

“It continues to be a bit of a concern out in the community. The numbers are significantly higher than they were back in October. We know there is more going on,” Moss said.

Flu cases in Summit County began taking off on Nov. 15 and have continued to rise. Moss said the numbers are sourced from people who visit a hospital or clinic and test positive. Others may be sick with the virus but aren’t included in the counts as they weren’t tested.

There have been more than 11,300 confirmed influenza cases in the state since the flu season started on Oct. 2, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services flu report. More than 400 people have been hospitalized since last month.

“The real concerning part is, as we look over the historical trends, and looking back to 2010, you look at that graph and it’s definitely a curve that’s rising dramatically,” Moss said. “And 2022 really set a whole new bar for that level. This is the same trend we’re hearing about from counterparts across the state and across the country – that this is a particularly bad season.”

Flu numbers were particularly low in 2020 because of the precautions that were taken as a result of COVID, such as masking, according to Moss. Health officials are also seeing an increase in RSV cases, specifically in children 4 and younger.

The viruses are often spread the same way: through coughing, sneezing or being close to someone who is infected. The symptoms are similar, too, with many people experiencing fever, fatigue, coughing, shortness of breath, a runny or stuffy nose and body aches. A change in taste or smell is more commonly associated with COVID. Infants and older adults are at a greater risk of contracting RSV.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone with COVID may take longer to experience symptoms after exposure than if they have the flu. An individual infected with the coronavirus will also be contagious for a longer period.

“The concern is with all three of these diseases really being respiratory in nature. Any one of these could be bad enough, but especially those that are left with a couple of these different diseases at the same time, can really be in a world of hurt,” Moss said.

The “tripledemic” of respiratory illnesses has also led to a nationwide shortage of cold and flu medicine. Speaking from personal experience, Moss said the shelves were nearly bare a few weeks ago. Some pharmacies are even opting to limit sales as medicine quickly becomes out-of-stock.

Moss indicated the situation is concerning heading into the holiday season. He recommended people stay hydrated and at home when not feeling well to help limit the spread of disease. He also advocated wearing a mask when around others as an extra precaution.

“If you’re having any of these symptoms, whether it’s a cough, a fever, chills, or just that general feeling of not feeling well, these are the things that people need to be a little selfless about right now,” Moss said. “It’s hard to distinguish if it’s COVID/flu without a test, but the actions should be the same.”

He continued, “I know around this time of year we’re really good about sharing presents and showing our love that way, but with how bad the flu, COVID and RSV are, this year, in particular, I think the best way to show that is by being selfless. If you have those symptoms, stay home and take care.”

The Health Department encourages those who are eligible to receive a vaccine to lower the risk of contracting a virus. Flu vaccines are available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Coalville, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Monday through Thursday in Park City, and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday in Kamas, until supplies run out.

A regular flu shot costs around $25. Children under the age of 18 with no insurance and people with Medicaid can receive one for $10. There are additional options for people 65 and older. COVID-19 vaccines, including the bivalent booster, are also available. Call 435-783-3161 to make an appointment.