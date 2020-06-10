Rotary to host County Council debate Thursday



The Park Record.

In advance of the important Summit County Council primary election, the Park City Rotary Club is hosting a County Council Candidate Forum on Thursday, June 11, beginning at 6 p.m. The forum will feature Democratic candidates Canice Harte and Malena Stevens. It will be moderated by Park Record Editor Bubba Brown and aired live by Park City Television and KPCW Radio, as well as streaming live on the Park City Rotary Club Facebook channel.

The primary election is being held with only mail-in voting and is closing on June 30. Primary ballots will only be mailed to registered Democrats. Republican and unaffiliated voters may request a respective ballot through June 19 by emailing elections@summitcounty.org. The Park City Rotary Club has a long history of holding local candidate forums. This is the first time all three of Park City’s media outlets have come together for a joint project with Rotary.

“Our Rotary Club has been providing service to our community since 1980 with our annual election forums serving as a vital means of introducing voters to the candidates,” said Rotary Club President Colin DeFord.