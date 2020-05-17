Roundabout work to close Jeremy Ranch, Pinebrook I-80 exits

Motorists will see major action next week at the Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook interchange with Interstate 80 as crews plan to shut down the highway exits from the highway for a paving push to get the roundabouts ready for Memorial Day traffic.

The work is scheduled to last from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, crews plan to shut down the Pinebrook exit ramps, roundabout and parts of Kilby Road. Traffic will be detoured to the Summit Park or Kimball Junction exits and access into the neighborhood will be available via Pinebrook Road.

The next day, crews plan to pave the northern side, which will shut down the exit ramps, roundabout and parts of Rasmussen Road and Jeremy Road. Access will be allowed into Jeremy Ranch via Homestead Road.

The newly paved sections will be painted the following day.

Summit County Public Works Director Derrick Radke said the $12.7 million project has proceeded well given unexpected delays due to groundwater and utility issues.

Radke said the project’s anticipated end date is June 18, with the major work left to do after this paving project being the installation of medians, paving pedestrian paths and installing landscaping.