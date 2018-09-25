Runaway dump truck causes wreck in Park City

A runaway dump truck careened down Marsac Avenue, overturned and hit another vehicle near the Old Town roundabout Tuesday morning, closing the area to traffic for hours.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Michael Gordon said the truck was traveling north on Marsac Avenue when it lost its brakes on a downhill stretch. The driver veered into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting a vehicle, then swerved back to narrowly miss an oncoming bus. The truck overturned near the roundabout, crashing into a northbound pickup truck. The accident happened around 10 a.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The drivers of both trucks were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, Gordon said.

The section of Marsac Avenue stretching from Deer Valley to the Old Town roundabout carries a steep grade. Trucks with failing brakes have caused numerous accidents on that stretch of road over the years. In May of 2017, a runaway truck on Marsac Avenue crashed into a residence near the location of Tuesday's incident.

There is a truck-escape lane on Marsac Avenue south of the roundabout. It was unclear whether the driver of the dump truck Tuesday had discovered the brake failure before reaching the ramp.

"It is an extremely dangerous situation," Gordon said in reference to runaway trucks. "We encourage semi-truck drivers to keep up the maintenance on their brakes."