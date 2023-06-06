Ryan Dickey seeks full Park City Council term, saying city became ‘needlessly fractured politically’

Park City Councilor Ryan Dickey is seeking a first full term in office in the City Hall election after a midterm appointment in early 2022. He describes himself as a bridge builder. Park Record file photo by David Jackson

Park City Councilor Ryan Dickey on Monday submitted paperwork at City Hall formalizing his campaign for a first full term in office, a filing that was expected after he had previously signaled his intention to become a candidate.

Dickey is 48 and lives in Park Meadows. He has lived in Park City for 12 years. Dickey owns a homeowners association management company with his wife and is a real estate agent.

He was appointed to the City Council in early 2022 to succeed Nann Worel as she ascended to the mayor’s office. He previously served on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission for five years. Dickey was previously a management consultant.

“In a city that seems to have become needlessly fractured politically during the COVID years, I’m proud to have great relationships throughout the community and to have served as a bridge builder throughout my term in office, supporting all of my colleagues on council to further initiatives important to them. I’m collegial, open-minded, and independent, and I hope the community will reward these types of candidates in November,” he said in a prepared statement.

He also provided a summary of some of the key issues in the campaign.

“I am excited about the momentum we’ve built in the city to address these challenges – stocking our workforce housing pipeline, convening regional partners to build a shared transportation vision, extending free transit access to every Park City resident for the first time, protecting our neighborhoods from resort impacts, addressing our child care crisis, significantly enhancing our recreation amenities, and embarking on a bold reimagining of the Bonanza Park neighborhood in the heart of town,” Dickey said.

In an interview, Dickey said there are possibilities for workforce or otherwise restricted housing developments in locations like the former location of a mining operation – sometimes referred to as the Mine Bench — along Marsac Avenue between Old Town and Deer Valley and the Clark Ranch land in the area of Park City Heights. He said City Hall could possibly assist with housing projects at Holiday Village and Parkside as well.

“There are opportunities out there. We’re not done,” he said about the municipal housing efforts, adding there could be possibilities for regional collaboration in housing.

He said Park City and its surroundings could potentially receive financial assistance with transportation upgrades should Salt Lake City and the wider region be selected to host a second Winter Olympics.

Dickey, meanwhile, said serving on an elected body like the City Council is different than serving on an appointed one, such as the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission. He described that a planning commission post can be limiting since the panels are tasked with specific authority over matters related to growth and development. The City Council, though, provides broader duties, he said.

“That’s where you can really take the reins,” Dickey said.

There are three City Council seats on the ballot in November. The period when candidates must file the required campaign paperwork closes on Wednesday. More information is available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org . The direct link to the election information is: https://www.parkcity.org/government/election-information .