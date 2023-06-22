Sailboat racing is back for the summer at Jordanelle Reservoir. The next race is tonight.

Sail Park City hosts midweek racing on Jordanelle Reservoir Tuesday and Thursdays. Tuesday nights its one design racing in the single-handed Olympic class boat Lasers. This past Tuesday there were 22 boats on the starting line in a fresh northerly and sunny skies. The lake is still pretty chilly and some racers went swimming after their boat capsized. The organizers got three races in this evening. David Jackson/Park Record

Racing is back for the summer with the Park City Sailing Association, or Sail Park City, on Tuesday and Thursday nights weekly at Jordanelle State Park.

Laser boat races are held Tuesday nights — Laser boats, more like dinghies, are one-person sailboats that offer a “wet boat experience.” Park City Sailing Association has the “fastest growing Laser fleet in the country,” a shocking fact considering this is a land-locked ski town, says Sailing Association executive director Scott VerMerris. J22s — larger boats which hold around three people — are raced on Thursdays.

Through races, competitors earn points and eventually win awards at the end of the season.

Pictured below, 12-year-old Nate Colbert competes at Tuesday’s Laser boat race. One of the many promising sailors in Park City, Colbert spends his summers training with the PCSA and learning to sail on Jordanelle.

12-year-old Las Vegas native Nate Colbert spends his summers in Park City and learning to race on Jordanelle. He is using every one of his 85 pounds to keep his Laser upright and moving forward. David Jackson/Park Record

But races are just the tip of the iceberg for the Park City Sailing Association, according to VerMerris. From hands-on lessons and sailing camps to corporate experiences and birthday parties, there are all sorts of ways to get involved with the nonprofit:

Memberships: “Membership for us is a way for people to support the organization,” VerMerris says. The first level of membership includes discounts on education, volunteer opportunities and access to social events, such as the upcoming Open House event “Summer Sailstice,” on Saturday, June 24.

Become an Access Member: Access members are given use of PCSA’s boats to go sailing alone — you can check out a boat like a book from the library. “It’s like owning a boat without all the headaches and expenses,” says VerMerris.

Junior Sailing Program: “I helped start this program over 10 years ago and it just grows every year,” said VerMerris. These week-long day camps for junior sailors, ages 5-18, are one of the busiest summer events for PCSA. Register on the website for the remaining eight sessions held this season.

Education: The Park City Sailing Association offers classes for all ages interested in learning how to sail. Register on the website under “Programs.” There is also a “Woman & Wind” evening sail on Wednesday nights, followed by a happy hour on the waterfront. Participants don’t need to be members to sign up for this weekly beginner-friendly social event.

Outreach Programs: PCSA has a heavy focus on “adaptive sailing” — “We can work from any level of ability,” says VerMerris — and “social impact sailing.” Their outreach programs contribute to their overall mission of creating community and accessibility for sailing. In the past, they’ve partnered with Camp GLOSS, hosted local school district field trips and collaborated with the Solomon Fund to raise scholarships.

Volunteer opportunities are abundant and available for all. “We’re trying to create a culture where volunteering is part of membership,” says VerMerris. From helping work on boats, operating as a skipper for races or setting up events and fundraisers, the PCSA team is eager to tap into people’s skills and meet the needs of the organization.