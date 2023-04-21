Salt Lake City man falls, dies clearing snow from roof in The Colony

Park Record logo

A Salt Lake City man died last week after he fell while clearing the roof of a home in The Colony.

Jose Manuel Figueroa Martinez, 49, was killed in the industrial accident that occurred on April 10 on White Pine Canyon Road, according to Summit County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kacey Bates.

Martinez was working for a roofing company that was hired to remove snow from the top of a residence. The crew had been clearing the area when Martinez, who was not wearing a harness, stepped back onto a part of the roof he believed to be stable, Bates said.

But what the man had actually stepped on was a snow cornice. He fell approximately 30 feet, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Martinez was transported via medical helicopter to a nearby medical facility, Bates said. He was declared deceased at the hospital.

An investigation determined the incident was an unfortunate accident. Bates emphasized the importance of utilizing safety equipment and wearing the proper gear for protection, whether it’s in the backcountry or at home.

Martinez was born in Mexico and was a longtime employee of the roofing company, according to a Park City property manager who knew the man through work. Martinez is remembered as a loving husband and father of eight who always wore a smile.

The Sheriff’s Office offered its condolences to the Martinez family.