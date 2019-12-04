Santa slated to visit Coalville for annual Light Parade this weekend

Coalville’s Main Street will be alive with holiday cheer this Saturday when the Light Parade returns to the historic downtown.

The sixth-annual celebration is slated to feature food, entertainment and, of course, Santa Claus.

City recorder Nachele Sargent said the parade entries can be astounding, with giant vehicles festooned with brightly colored lights and homemade decorations.

“It is amazing,” she said. “Some of his floats — you would not believe them.”

Main Street will close to vehicle traffic starting around 5 p.m., with a detour set up take vehicles around the parade, which starts at 6 p.m.

The parade route runs along Main Street from 150 South to 100 North, and Santa will be posted up on a conspicuous bench so people can say hello and take pictures, Sargent said. There are also plans for hot chocolate and donuts for revelers and a nativity scene set up outside City Hall.

Sargent said there will be platforms for performances from groups including North Summit Elementary School students singing Christmas carols, the North Summit High School jazz band and the North Summit High School drumline.

The event runs in conjunction with a “shop local” promotion where people can receive raffle tickets for each $20 they spend at a participating local business. The businesses have donated prizes, Sargent said, and the winners will be announced from the main stage during breaks in performances.

Organizers ask those with shop local tickets to drop them off at City Hall before it closes at 5 p.m. Friday.

There will also be a costume contest for kids at the main stage at 5:15 p.m. and an ugly sweater contest a half-hour later for older participants.

Sargent said there will be secret judges for the contests and winners can take home $50. Those winners will also be announced from the main stage.

Parade entrants are also eligible for prizes, which will be awarded to the top three in each of the four categories: family, youth, business and organization.

Sargent said the city will likely accept entrants until right before the parade, but asks those interested in participating to register ahead of time.

“Every year we’re biting our nails hoping we’re going to have participants,” she said.

The event started in 2014 and the parade has ranged from 15 to nearly 30 participants. Entrants have ranged from horse-drawn carriages to intricately built floats to farm equipment like combines decked out in lights.