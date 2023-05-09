Say, he looks familiar …

Monopoly in Park City isn’t redundant.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The debonair monopolist himself, or at least someone in his guise, stood on Park City’s Main Street Tuesday morning to promote a new Park City edition of the board game, with local streets in place of the original game’s Atlantic City-inspired ones and “customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards, ensuring each detail of the game pays homage to the region,” according to a statement from the manufacturer, Top Trumps USA.

“Starting today through June 20th, locals, and vacationers can share which locations they would like to see featured on the board by emailing the official MONOPOLY: Park City Edition team at parkcity@toptrumps.com . All submissions will be closely reviewed, tallied, and considered throughout the board curation process,” the statement says.