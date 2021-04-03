School district construction and renovation projects estimated to top $140 million

Park City School District.

Park Record file photo

The Park City Board of Education continues to zero in on a timeline and dollar amount for its master planning projects, including grade realignments and expansions at all of its schools.

At a work session Wednesday morning, the board was given an estimate of nearly $150 million to complete the work, including nearly $25 million for green enhancements.

The detailed analysis was provided by Salt Lake City-based architecture and design firm MHTN Architects. Dave Hart, of MOCA, which was contracted by the board to provide guidance for the projects, presented the information to the board.

At a previous meeting, the board asked Hart to bring a detailed cost analysis for the expansion projects at Park City High School and Ecker Hill Middle School, as well as cost estimates for the planned additions at Parley’s Park, Jeremy Ranch, McPolin and Trailside elementary schools. The board also named carbon neutrality and green construction as one of its priorities — with the district’s intention to align with Park City’s 2030 carbon-neutral goal — and asked Hart to include that in the cost analysis.

The board previously heard cost estimates for the PCHS and Ecker Hill construction and renovation projects. This past week Hart provided new estimates for those as well as the projects at the elementary school sites intended to enhance wraparound services like preschool and community learning programs.

According to those new estimates, the timeline for the PCHS and Ecker Hill projects would still see them completed by spring of 2024.

Hart said MHTN provided an estimate of about $75 per square foot for green enhancements. Using that figure, Hart’s analysis showed green enhancement costs at each school site totaling $24.4 million.

Green enhancements could be as simple as installing LED lighting in the newly built spaces, or as involved as installing solar panels or geothermal heating systems. Board member Andrew Caplan said the total cost of the green enhancements was a lot to add to the projects, and said the district should seek out any available grants to help defray that expense. He also asked for a lifetime cost savings estimate should the board, for example, use the money allocated for green enhancements to install solar panels at the school sites.

“Other than the construction, the green enhancements are our biggest line item,” Caplan said.

The board has said the PCHS and Ecker Hill construction projects are the first priority, but Hart did give some guidance as to when the elementary school projects could be phased in. He estimated 505 days of construction for all but Trailside Elementary, which as the simplest of the projects would only require 465 days. Hart said if the district selected architects this summer, the elementary projects could be completed by the summer of 2023.

Cost breakdown by school Park City High School • Construction: $40.6 million • Green enhancements: $9.6 million • Furniture, fixtures and equipment: $3 million • Architect fees: $2.4 million • Other costs: $3.6 million Ecker Hill • Construction: $23.5 million • Green enhancements: $7.8 million • FFE: $1.8 million • Architect fees: $1.4 million • Other costs: $2.3 million Parleys Park • Construction: $8.8 million • Green enhancements: $1.9 million • FFE: $659,124 • Architect fees: $527,299 • Other costs: $825,147 Jeremy Ranch • Construction: $9.3 million • Green enhancements: $2.1 million • FFE: $694,092 • Architect fees: $555,273 • Other costs: $855,688 McPolin • Construction: $9.1 million • Green enhancements: $2 million • FFE: $682,159 • Architect fees: $545,727 • Other costs: $845,308 Trailside • Construction: $4.4 million • Green enhancements: $946,725 • FFE: $327,659 • Architect fees: $262,127 • Other costs: $536,605

One consideration the board will continue to weigh is the impact to students and teachers while these projects are underway. As Hart said, construction is inherently noisy, and while some sound mitigation can be put in place, it won’t be enough to eliminate disruption entirely. Hart also advised the board to take into account the impact construction will have on traffic. At several of the sites, the addition of more classroom space is going to require building on existing parking lots and/or changing bus drop-off entry and exit points.

In all, Hart’s estimate totaled $141.9 million, though he suggested adding an additional 10% onto that figure in anticipation of unforeseen costs. With that, the cost estimate comes to approximately $156 million.

The board has not yet determined how much of that figure would be included in a bond election this fall, but the members have signaled their intention to bring one before the voters.

Hart's presentation to the board can be viewed here