School District to hold bond hearing Tuesday

Park City School District announced it will hold a public hearing Tuesday to detail the $79 million bond proposal it will place on the ballot in November.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the district offices, 2700 Kearns Blvd.

District officials said the hearing is intended to inform the community about the bond proposal and to allow for people to provide input and ask questions they may have.

The district has proposed $129 million in capital improvement projects across its campuses as part of its yearslong master planning process, and officials are asking voters to approve the majority of the funding, $79 million, through the bond measure.

The projects would include new construction and renovation at Park City High School, Ecker Hill Middle School and Parley’s Park, McPolin, Jeremy Ranch and Trailside elementary schools. The projects would expand Park City High School to accommodate the ninth grade, Ecker Hill Middle School to fit the eighth grade and build additions to all four elementary schools for pre-kindergarten programs and other services.

School officials have long seen moving ninth-graders into PCHS as a top priority, and moving the eighth grade would allow the district to retire the aging Treasure Mountain Junior High School.

According to district estimates — and assuming the bond wins the support of voters this fall — the PCHS and Ecker Hill projects would be completed by the spring of 2024. The elementary school projects could be completed as soon as the summer of 2023.

District officials have stressed the importance of minimizing disruption to the students’ learning, but have acknowledged that with construction, some is inevitable. According to its proposed timeline, construction at PCHS would begin in July 2022, which would mean the project would overlap with the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years before completion. Likewise, Ecker Hill construction would begin in August of 2022 and take two years to complete.

The district has created a landing page for its bond proposal at pcfutureoflearning.pcschools.us/bond-2021/. Under the frequently asked questions section, the district says it intends to move forward with the capital improvements regardless of whether the bond is passed:

“The District has developed additional financing sources for the balance of the capital projects. Should the bond proposition fail, the District will continue to develop the additional financing to include all six projects.”