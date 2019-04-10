School leaders to leave Park City School District

Two school leaders in the Park City School District recently announced they will be leaving the district.

Tracy Sjostrom, principal at the Park City Learning Center, stepped down from her position in March, and David Gomez, principal of Parley's Park Elementary School, announced last week that he will be leaving the school at the end of the year. Melinda Colton, spokesperson for the district, said Benjamin Belnap, associate superintendent of student wellness, is currently leading the learning center.

Sjostrom accepted a position as principal of an elementary school in Salt Lake City and is transitioning into her new role, Colton said. Gomez will remain in his role until the end of the school year. He will become the principal of Stansbury Elementary School in West Valley City, which is part of Granite School District.

Prior to taking a position in Park City, Gomez worked in Granite School District, Colton said. He currently lives in the Salt Lake Valley. He was the interim superintendent for the district after Ember Conley stepped down from her role last spring.

Superintendent Jill Gildea said the district will miss Gomez and his commitment to Parley's Park.

"He's certainly built wonderful bridges with our community and schools through the years. We will miss his expertise and wonderful sense of humor here at PCSD," she said.

Colton said it is common to have turnover near the end of the school year. She said principals have until the end of the school year to let the district know if they are staying or leaving.

The district will interview for open positions in June and announce new principals before school starts in August. It will need to select a new principal for Ecker Hill Middle School as well, because Sam Salinas is currently in the role on an interim basis.