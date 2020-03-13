Schools remain open and heighten preparations amid virus’ spread

Summit County’s three school districts remained open as of early Friday afternoon amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has prompted the cancellation of dozens of events locally, the closure of the Murray School District and recommendations from state and county officials to limit large gatherings to 100 people.

State officials, including State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson, have recommended schools stay open “unless there is an imminent threat to our children and the adults who serve them.”

The Murray School District closed “out of an abundance of caution” after learning of potential direct contact with a case of COVID-19, according to a press release. No such direct contact has been reported in the Summit County districts.

Dickson also noted that, while large gatherings are being canceled nationwide, K-12 schools are in a different position, partly because of the added responsibility of taking care of children during working hours and feeding children at least one meal each day.

“Additionally, not having K-12 children in school puts weight on families whose parents work during the day, or for those in which childcare is not an option,” Dickson said in a press release. “It is a different type of social and economic impact that we are not taking lightly.”

The Park City, North Summit and South Summit school districts, however, are preparing to continue to provide education to their students in the event of an extended closure. If schools are closed, instruction would continue through online distance learning techniques and physical paperwork students bring home.

The districts are also ramping up their sanitization and cleanliness routines in response to the outbreak.

“We do anticipate right now students will return Tuesday, March 17, (after a previously scheduled professional development day Monday),” Park City School District spokesperson Melinda Colton said.

Gov. Gary Herbert was set to deliver an update on Utah’s coronavirus response at 4 p.m. Friday after schools let out and after The Park Record’s press deadline. It was unclear if he planned to address schools as part of his remarks.

The decision whether to close schools is made by each area’s local health officer, who in Summit County is Health Director Rich Bullough.

He has said he would likely not take such a step without consulting with local school officials, and the districts and the county Health Department have been in close communication.

“Ultimately, school closure itself is going to include discussion with the school boards and superintendents,” Bullough said in an interview Wednesday. “I don’t anticipate having to go in and close schools without partnership.”

Summit County Health Department officials indicated in a statement Friday that the lack of community spread of the virus was an important factor in keeping schools open. That’s when people test positive for the virus without knowing how they were infected.

“Given the current status of COVID-19 in our community and the absence of person-to-person transmission, those involved agree that the current situation does not warrant the action of closing our schools,” Summit County communications director Derek Siddoway wrote in an email Friday.

The Park City School District said it was preparing packets of schoolwork to be sent home with students Friday in the event schools would be closed for an extended period. The packets would focus on reviewing previously taught content so parents wouldn’t be in the position of having to teach new topics at home.

North Summit and South Summit school districts said they would rely more on remote learning through internet-ready devices like iPads and computers, an option that PCSD said would be the focus for students in grades six through 12. Officials from all the districts said they were taking stock of students’ access to the internet and devices like computers and iPads.

Colton said the district had completed its inventory and had internet-providing hot spots ready to distribute to students.

North Summit Superintendent Jerre Holmes said the district anticipates relying on its 1:1 device-to-student ratio to continue instruction, but that details were still being worked out as to how that remote learning would work.

“Say for example I have math third period — is that the time I should be getting in touch with my math teacher?” Holmes said. “We’re doing our very best. Still want kids engaged, thinking, working: That’s our goal in all this, in the event of a closure.”

South Summit Superintendent Shad Sorenson said the district would rely on online resources for grades K-12, and that students who do not have access to a device at home could arrange to take one of the district’s.

The districts are also attempting to heed the warning to avoid large crowds by canceling assemblies and postponing events.

“For the first time since I’ve been here, I’m glad we don’t have (a common area),” Holmes said.

In North Summit, a fourth-grade wax museum event was canceled, and in South Summit, Sorenson said the Junior Prom has been postponed, much to the chagrin of some students and their families. Colton said the cancellations in PCSD include dances and musicals.

The Utah High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that high school athletics would be suspended for two weeks starting Monday.

Each of the districts said they were increasing efforts to sanitize hard surfaces. South Summit is using two NERF-gun-like electrostatic spray guns to spray school rooms, Sorenson said, and Park City School District Superintendent Jill Gildea said in a press release the district is examining air ionization measures in the circulation systems and replacing air filters with ones that may be able to capture virus particles.

Gildea added that the district is monitoring health statistics district-wide broken down by school to be able to spot trends that may be hidden in each school. Additionally, Gildea wrote, PCSD has ensured it has enough cleaning supplies on hand, is thoroughly disinfecting frequently touched areas nightly and is limiting non-educational provider access to schools.

All of the local officials acknowledged the situation is changing rapidly, if not hourly.

“We feel like at this point we’re as ready as we can be for that event if it happens,” Holmes said, referring to a closure. “It’s a strange time but were trying to make it as normal as possible.”