Scott’s Bowl owner expects ex-PCMR terrain will sit unused next season

Surveyors will likely be in the upper-elevation Scott's Bowl and West Scott's Bowl this summer.

But it appears Park City Mountain Resort skiers and snowboarders will not be there next winter.

PCMR and the firm that owns the Scott's Bowl and West Scott's Bowl acreage are not attempting to negotiate an agreement that would return the land to the resort terrain for the 2019-2020 ski season, a representative of the Gallivan family-controlled Silver King Mining Company said shortly after the recent end of the 2018-2019 season.

"Crickets," Jack Gallivan, the president of Silver King Mining Company, said about any recent talks between his firm and PCMR.

Gallivan said there have not been talks in the past few months.

"There's been no discussions. We've sort of put it to bed," Gallivan said.

Gallivan said he would be "very surprised" if an agreement is negotiated with PCMR for the next ski season.

He added there are no plans for Silver King Mining Company to offer skiing and snowboarding outings on the land through some sort of snowcat operation. An agreement with an outfitter for backcountry skiing and snowboarding is also not contemplated, he said, indicating it is likely the land will not be used for skiing and snowboarding during the 2019-2020 ski season.

Scott's Bowl and West Scott's Bowl were once leased to PCMR under an agreement that was initially negotiated under a former owner of the resort. Silver King Mining Company accepted lift passes as compensation for the use of the land, Gallivan has said. The most recent lease ended, and the landowner and the current PCMR owner, Vail Resorts, did not reach another agreement.

The failure to negotiate another deal for the use of the land resulted in PCMR's widely publicized closing of Scott's Bowl and West Scott's Bowl early in the ski season. The land covered in the former lease stretched across approximately 115 acres. The Silver King Mining Company controls approximately 1,000 acres of land in the Park City area, including the land that was under the former lease. PCMR has said an agreement had been in place for longer than 14 years to use the land as resort terrain.

A PCMR spokesperson on Thursday said the resort does not have an update about the land. The spokesperson did not provide a precise acreage number for PCMR taking into account the loss of the terrain in Scott's Bowl and West Scott's Bowl.

Gallivan said Silver King Mining Company intends to study the land shortly with the goal of drafting a comprehensive survey. There is a collection of mining claims underlying the land, he said, describing the claims as zigzagging across the acreage.

"As soon as the snow clears, there'll be survey crews up there," he said.

The land, in an unincorporated area of Summit County, is seen as a potential location for development, with Gallivan saying there is a possibility of "Colony-like homes." He said Silver King Mining Company does not have current plans to develop the land itself, but there are no intentions as of now to put the ground on the market. He said selling the property could be a possibility later.

"We're getting long in the tooth and want to have some questions resolved fairly soon," Gallivan said.