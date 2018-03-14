Scouting for Food program to collect donations in Summit County

The “Scouting for Food” program is underway. Scouts will be distributing door hangers throughout the state. Here in Summit County, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will be collecting thousands of donated items on Saturday, March 17, and delivering them to our local food banks.

Residents who received a door hanger are asked to have their donations placed out by 9 a.m. They should try to place the donations in a visible and easily accessed location. Due to the size of Summit County and the limited number of Scouts, not every home will be canvassed. But residents can still donate items any time of the year to our local food banks. In Park City, food can be donated to the Christian Center of Park City. In Kamas and Coalville, donations can be made to the Community Action Services.

Items of special need this year are: ready to eat meals (i.e. chili, stews, canned spaghetti, etc.); peanut butter; dry goods like mac'n cheese, rice-a-roni, and cereals. Of course soups, canned fruits and vegetables, breakfast foods, pastas and tuna are always needed. Disposable diapers and baby foods are also greatly appreciated. Personal hygiene items are also accepted. Paper products and cleaning products are helpful as well.