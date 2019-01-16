Semi-truck fire closes eastbound Interstate 80 in Summit County

A semi-truck that caught fire closed eastbound Interstate 80 at the Silver Creek junction Wednesday morning, causing significant congestion in a commute already impacted by snowy conditions.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi-truck caught fire near the U.S. 40 interchange at roughly 7:30 a.m. The incident closed the interstate and the ramp to U.S. 40. The ramp was reopened shortly after, and the left lane of the interstate was opened at about 8:10 a.m.

Traffic on eastbound I-80 was seen backed up as far as Jeremy Ranch. The Utah Highway Patrol indicated further intermittent closures were possible as crews attempt to remove the semi-truck.