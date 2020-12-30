Semi truck hauling propane rolls over on I-84, forces evacuations in area
A semi truck hauling 10,000 gallons of propane rolled over on I-84 near the intersection with I-80 this afternoon, forcing the closure of both interstates and evacuations in the immediate area.
Numerous agencies responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m., including North Summit Fire District, Utah Highway Patrol and a hazardous materials team from Park City Fire District. Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Bishop said the semi was traveling westbound from I-80 to I-84 when the rollover occurred. The truck was hauling two trailers, he said, and the propane tank on the second trailer “appeared to have breached completely.”
While there were no injuries as a result of the crash, Bishop said personnel on scene have evacuated the area in about a one-mile radius around the crash as a safety precaution.
The crash forced the closure of both I-84 and I-80, as well as all roads to Echo Junction. There is currently no estimate on when the crash will be cleared and the interstates reopened.
