Senate Bill 84 will likely become law, Summit County representative says

Hundreds of Summit County residents are expected to gather in the coming weeks to share their opinions about the proposed Dakota Pacific Real Estate project at the Park City Tech Center.

But as the legislative session winds down, it’s likely the state won’t give the County Courthouse much of a say – regardless of how the Summit County Council votes.

Rep. Kera Birkeland, a Republican representing Summit County in the Utah House, said she expected Gov. Spencer Cox to allow Senate Bill 84 to become law following the end of the session this week.

“I haven’t lost hope, but I’m also realistic enough to see this may be possible,” she said, adding that the county’s representatives are working hard over the last days of the session, which ends Thursday, to advocate for Summit County and encourage state officials to consider locals’ perspectives.

Birkeland voted in favor of S.B. 84, on Feb. 15, which she said she initially thought was a “cleanup bill.” The representative admitted her error, saying it happened after the bill’s sponsor blindsided representatives by substituting language directly targeting Summit County.

“This went through a bad public process,” Birkeland said.

She read H.B. 446, which would have amended Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zones and included language that forced the County Council to approve Dakota Pacific’s request to amend a 2008 development agreement, when it was introduced days before the House vote. Birkeland said she opposed it because of the impact it had on Summit County.

However, she didn’t realize the language was added into S.B. 84 until after the vote.

Rep. Brian King, a Democrat, who also voted in favor of S.B. 84, similarly indicated there was no meaningful disclosure as part of the debate process. King tweeted that if he had known about how the bill affected Summit County, he would have worked to speak against it.

When Birkeland learned the implications of S.B. 84, she partnered with fellow Summit County Rep. Mike Kohler to repeal the legislation. Though they were ultimately unsuccessful, Birkeland worked in a coordinating clause to address the substituted language into a separate bill she’s sponsoring.

The legislation, House Bill 233, would amend last year’s H.B. 462 and remove the HTRZ legislation targeting Summit County. It now includes a provision about S.B. 84, but Birkeland admitted it’s been an uphill battle in countering legislation that has broad support.

“I think what needs to happen going forward is we work hard to actually repeal S.B. 84,” she said. “If my bill does not pass this session, I will be running it again next session. The government, and the Legislature, should never pick on and target one county. If they can do it to Summit County, they can do it to any other county in our state.”

Birkeland invited Rep. Casey Snider, who sponsored H.B. 446 and substituted the language into S.B. 84, and others on Capitol Hill to tour the Park City area to better understand how projects like Dakota Pacific would impact the community.

Public hearings to discuss the proposed Tech Center development agreement changes are scheduled for 5 p.m. on March 1 and 8 at Ecker Hill Middle School. The County Council is expected to make a final decision on March 15.