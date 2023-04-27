 Miners girls lacrosse: She shoots, she scores | ParkRecord.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Miners girls lacrosse: She shoots, she scores

The team is now 6-0 in state competition

News News |

  

Park City High School varsity girls lacrosse player Olivia Dalton, a freshman, shoots and scores one of her six goals in her team’s 23-2 victory over the Riverton Silver Wolves at Dozier Field Wednesday evening. The team is now 6-0 in state competition.
David Jackson/Park Record

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 