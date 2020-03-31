Sheriff’s office: Sick man coughs on colleague, leading to fight and potential assault charges



Sheriff’s Report

A construction worker purposefully coughed on a colleague who had been bullying him for a week about continuing to show up to work while sick, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The man who was coughed on then shoved the sick man to the ground and kicked him, leading the sick man to report to the Sheriff’s Office that he had been assaulted.

According to Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright, the Summit County Attorney’s Office is screening assault charges against both the alleged cougher, a 56-year-old Taylorsville man and the alleged kicker, a 50-year-old Kearns man. Purposefully discharging bodily fluids onto another person can constitute assault. The report did not specify whether the sick man had symptoms consistent with the coronavirus or whether he had been tested.

“Sounds like the cougher has been sick with a head cold the week prior,” Wright said. “… Basically, the coworker was asking him why he was coming to work while he was sick and he was just obviously irritated why he was showing up to work ill.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Both men were dismissed from the Promontory construction site, Wright said.

It was a light week for law enforcement personnel overall, Wright said, though there was an uptick in mental health crises around the county.