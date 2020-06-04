Sheriff’s report: 10 teens caught with ‘large amount of beer’





A group of teenagers was busted with a large quantity of beer around 2 a.m. Thursday at a home under construction on Quarry Mountain Road, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, with most of the teens running from the deputies when they arrived on scene.

Deputies headed to the construction site after receiving a report of a group of juveniles making noise. When they arrived, eight of the 10 teens took off on foot. The two teens who did not flee cleaned up the mess and were released to their parents.

Another boy was located nearby a short time later, but fled again. He was eventually caught and released to his parents, but with a referral into the juvenile court system.

Deputies indicated they located the rest of the teens at several residences and notified their parents, and took a bike left at the scene and placed it into evidence at the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, May 25, and Sunday, May 31, including several incidents of domestic violence and several Summit County Search and Rescue responses to vehicles that had become stuck.

Sunday, May 31

A vehicle was stolen in Redstone overnight Saturday or Sunday and later found by the Salt Lake City Police Department. Deputies indicated no suspects were located but the vehicle was still drivable.

A fight between a husband and wife drew deputies to Kamas, who determined no crime had been committed after interviewing the woman after she had left home. Deputies indicated the pair agreed to separate for the night.

A 52-year-old California woman was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication after deputies responded to the Riverside campground near the Rockport reservoir for a report of a woman screaming at her family. The woman had slurred speech, poor balance and was unable to get her driver’s license out of her wallet, and was booked into the Summit County Jail.

A Colorado man reported someone had stolen his bike from the roof of his car in the Trailside neighborhood. Deputies indicated they listed the bicycle on databases of stolen goods and would be in contact with the man to obtain the bike’s serial number.

The U.S. Forest Service reported the fee booth at Smith and Morehouse Reservoir had been broken into and money had been stolen. An official on site did not know how much money was taken, but estimated it could be up to $1,500. Deputies indicated they did not have information about a suspect.

Saturday, May 30

Deputies assisted the Utah Highway Patrol with a motorcycle crash on S.R. 35.

Summit County Search and Rescue helped a motorist who had slid off S.R. 150 near the Ruth Lake Trailhead.

A 30-year-old Plain City man was arrested on DUI after he was pulled over near the Canyons Village base area for failing to stay in the lane of travel. Deputies located an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and indicated the drive failed field sobriety tests. The man was booked into the Summit County Jail and the vehicle was impounded.

Deputies cited a 13-year-old boy after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in an accident on Main Street in Coalville. The boy injured his left wrist and was treated at the scene. He was determined to be at fault in the accident, which involved a car driven by a 24-year-old Oakley woman. The boy was released to his legal guardian.

Friday, May 29

Summit County Search and Rescue helped a motorist who became stuck on Elizabeth Mountain Road. The caller said no tow company would respond.

A 52-year-old Sandy man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault after deputies reported to a Kimball Junction hotel for a report of violence between a boyfriend and girlfriend. After interviewing the pair separately, deputies determined the man was at fault and booked him into jail. Deputies conducted a lethality assessment and informed the woman about resources for domestic violence survivors.

Thursday, May 28

Summit County Search and Rescue performed a swift water rescue in the Weber River, removing the person from the water. The patient was flown to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley via helicopter.

Deputies responded to a Canyons Village residence after a report of an unwanted houseguest. They found a 30-year-old Centerville woman in the condo, who said she was staying there with two men who had left before the deputies arrived. Deputies also saw amphetamines in plain sight and cited the woman.

A 41-year-old Orem man was cited for DUI after deputies stopped his pickup near Main Street in Coalville. They found a mostly empty half-gallon of vodka on the back seat of the truck.

Wednesday, May 27

A woman reported her car had been keyed in Francis and that other cars had been damaged, as well. Deputies indicated there were no leads to pursue and that the case would be referred to the Investigations Division.

Tuesday, May 26

A father reported to deputies that he believed his son had been stealing diesel fuel in Summit County and deputies indicated they turned up information possibly linking the son to a theft at the Summit County Public Works building over the weekend. Deputies indicated the suspect was a 37-year-old Michigan man and that the case was under active investigation.

A 23-year-old Park City woman reported that a drunk coworker had verbally abused her Saturday night and had spit mucus onto her leg. The 37-year-old Park City man denied intentionally spitting on anyone and deputies indicated the County Attorney’s office would screen charges.

Monday, May 25

Summit County Search and Rescue helped a driver whose vehicle had become stuck on Chalk Creek Road.

An argument between a husband and wife turned physical at a Jeremy Ranch residence, but neither party would cooperate with deputies, who indicated the case would be screened for charges by the Summit County Attorney’s Office. Deputies responded after someone called 911 from the residence but hung up. The man left the scene and refused to return to speak with deputies, while the woman refused to cooperate. Deputies indicated the argument started over the man’s dangerous driving habits while the woman’s daughters were in the vehicle.

A 76-year-old Park City woman died alone in the Walmart parking lot after medical personnel attempted to save her but were unsuccessful. Deputies indicated the death was not considered suspicious.