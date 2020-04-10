Sheriff’s report: 100 mph chase briefly hits Summit County Sunday





A high-speed chase up Parleys Canyon from Salt Lake City entered Summit County Sunday before the suspect turned around near U.S. 40 and headed back down the canyon, according to a report from the Utah Highway Patrol.

A Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy joined the chase briefly, Lt. Andrew Wright said.

The pursuit began near the entrance to Parleys Canyon, according to the report, when a stolen 2018 Chrysler 300 sedan sped up Interstate 80, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

The suspect turned around near U.S. 40 and headed back west toward the Salt Lake Valley.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Utah Highway Patrol called off the chase when the vehicle exited Interstate 15 at 600 North in Salt Lake City. The report notes that no one was injured and no property was damaged during the chase, and that a suspect had not been located.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time after the chase by the Salt Lake City Police Department, which is handling the stolen vehicle investigation, according to the report.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, March 30, and Sunday, April 5, including a spate of break-ins in the same general location in Pinebrook and domestic violence cases.

Sunday, April 5

Deputies arrested a man for violating a protective order after he told the woman who filed the order he was going to come to her house to hurt her. The 46-year-old Heber man was located near the woman’s house in a vehicle with an open container of alcohol and was arrested on multiple charges including possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies indicated that they notified the Division of Children and Family Services.

Two unlocked bikes were stolen from the communal garage of a Pinebrook residence overnight, three days after another bike theft nearby. One man said he had put the bike in the garage around 5 p.m., while another homeowner said she had put her daughter’s bike in the garage around 11 p.m. Both bikes were missing the following morning. Deputies indicated they didn’t have serial numbers for the bikes or information about a suspect.

Saturday, April 4

A 33-year-old Park City man was arrested after calling the Sheriff’s Office to report that he did not hit his fiancee. When deputies responded to the Bear Hollow residence, the man said he had punched several holes in a wall during an argument with his fiancee. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence criminal mischief.

Friday, April 3

Deputies provided an Oakley woman with a lethality assessment and indicated they would screen domestic violence charges with the County Attorney’s Office and that they had notified the Peace House after she reported a man had sent her text messages saying he wanted to kill her. The incident occurred in the past and the woman had since ended the relationship. The two were living in separate residences and deputies told the suspect to stay away from the victim and have no further contact with her.

A man reported his vehicle had been burglarized on West Kilby Road. He reported he left the car locked and with a car alarm activated for two days but when he returned, the driver’s door was open and a jacket and paperwork were missing. His tools and money, however, remained in the vehicle. Deputies indicated there was no information about a suspect.

Thursday, April 2

A work site off Old Highway 40 was burglarized, with the owner reporting tools including leaf blowers and hedge trimmers among the missing items. Deputies indicated the property owner was working on a comprehensive list and that they would follow up.

A man reported his truck had been broken into overnight near Kilby Road. He reported his mailbox keys had been taken, along with a collapsible baton. Deputies indicated there were no suspects and no evidence.

A fired employee sent his former colleagues threatening text messages, though when deputies reviewed them, the messages did not meet the elements for criminal threatening or harassment. Deputies contacted the 44-year-old Park City man to ensure he did not intend to harm anyone, and the man said he did not intend to do so. Immediately after being contacted by law enforcement, the man sent more messages with a clear threatening tone and deputies cited him on suspicion of threat of violence and electronic communication harassment.

A burglary suspect made off with around $1,500 worth of stolen goods after entering five unlocked vehicles in a shared garage in Pinebrook. Only one person reported missing items, including financial cards, a driver’s license and ski equipment.

West Jordan police identified a suspect in a similar case to a March theft from Home Depot in which a woman made off with $279 in tools. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division to locate and cite the woman.

Wednesday, April 1

A 24-year-old man who broke his leg in a motorcycle accident was cited on suspicion of DUI and multiple traffic offenses after an accident on Chalk Creek Road. Deputies responded to the scene of the accident where the man displayed signs of impairment. He was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.