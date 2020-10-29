Sheriff’s report: $15,000 worth of jewelry missing after being left behind at a resort hotel





A woman who checked out of a Canyons Village hotel last week left behind more than $15,000 worth of jewelry, only some of which was returned to her, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

After the woman left the hotel Wednesday, she realized she had left behind multiple rings, including her wedding ring, a watch and some earrings, according to the report.

She reported to the Sheriff’s Office the next day that staff members had returned a watch and a ring, but her wedding ring and a pair of earrings were still missing.

The woman estimated the wedding ring was worth $15,000 and the earrings another $200.

Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 25, including multiple burglaries from vehicles and a motorcycle stolen from a storage unit.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Deputies assisted the Utah Highway Patrol with several accidents caused by the early snowfall.

A woman reported her vehicle was stolen from the driveway of her Jeremy Ranch home overnight. Deputies indicated that the woman had left the keys in the vehicle, and that they listed the vehicle on a national database of stolen goods.

A man reported his bike was stolen from a rack on the back of his vehicle parked overnight in the Bear Hollow neighborhood. Deputies indicated the man left the keys to the bike rack in the cup holder of the vehicle, which was unlocked. Deputies also indicated the man provided the bike’s serial number, enabling them to list it on a national database of stolen goods.

A woman reported her vehicle was broken into overnight in front of her Bear Hollow home and that some of her possessions were stolen from it.

A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle parked overnight in front of her Bear Hollow home. She reported her stolen credit cards had been used to make fraudulent charges and attempted fraudulent charges at Salt Lake County businesses.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Someone left a handgun at the Park City Gun Club five months ago and had not yet returned to claim it. Deputies collected the weapon and indicated they would hold it for its owner.

A 33-year-old Park City woman was arrested on suspicion of intoxication after deputies encountered her in Pinebrook without any shoes, a place to stay for the night or clothes appropriate for the weather. Deputies had initially responded for a report of an intoxicated person and when they found the woman, she admitted to having smoked meth. Deputies indicated she might be a danger to herself and booked her into the Summit County Jail.

A man reported he had seen three men try to steal his neighbor’s pop-up trailer in the middle of the night in Summit Park. Deputies indicated a lock was cut from the trailer, that the owner turned over information about potential suspects and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Multiple vehicle burglaries were reported throughout the county.

A Coalville man was notified that his handgun had been recovered by the Ogden Police Department and that he could claim it from them. The gun had been stolen in July, and deputies indicated Ogden officers had found the gun in connection with two people they had arrested.

A woman reported someone had flashed a pocket knife at the Whitney Reservoir in a threatening manner. Deputies indicated they would follow up and that the case remained active.

A Coalville woman reported her laptop had been stolen from her vehicle overnight. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect and that the victim did not provide a serial number for the computer.

A man reported someone had smashed the rear window of his vehicle overnight in the Old Ranch Road neighborhood and stolen his laptop. He said someone had also unsuccessfully attempted to access his bank account online. Deputies indicated they did not have any suspects or a serial number for the laptop, preventing them from listing it as stolen on a national database.

A man reported someone had smashed the passenger window of his vehicle parked outside a Kimball Junction residence. He reported he didn’t think anything had been stolen.

A man reported around $1,500 worth of tools had been stolen from a locked tool box in his pickup truck bed overnight. The truck was parked at a Kimball Junction apartment complex. Deputies indicated they had no information about a suspect.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

A Promontory homeowner reported her house had been burglarized on Oct. 16, when two men broke in and stole cash, jewelry, headphones and two checkbooks. Deputies indicated the case had been forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Monday, Oct. 19

A man reported his motorcycle had been stolen from a storage unit off Old Hwy. 40. Deputies indicated they listed the vehicle on a national database of stolen goods and would follow up.

A woman’s purse was stolen from an Outlets Park City store. Deputies indicated a stolen credit card was used at three locations in West Jordan and that they were following up.

A Coalville woman reported her husband had abused her and that she was scared for her safety. Deputies indicated the 35-year-old woman completed a lethality assessment and that there was no evidence of the assault, but that it was alleged to have occurred six months ago. Deputies further indicated the husband denied physically abusing the woman and that the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.