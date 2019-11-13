Sheriff’s report: 16-year-old driver cited after single-vehicle crash leaves passenger with broken neck

Four teens were involved in a one-car crash in Silver Springs that sent three to a Salt Lake City hospital, including one with multiple fractured bones in his neck, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

A 16-year-old driver was speeding on Silver Springs Road when he lost control and the vehicle flipped onto its roof, causing injuries to two of the teenage passengers.

A 15-year-old male had two neck fractures and a juvenile female passenger whose age was not listed had a concussion, neck stiffness and cuts to her head, Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, and the female victim was released from the hospital on Monday evening, Wright said. It is unclear whether the boy remains in the hospital.

The fourth passenger was a 13-year-old female; all are from Park City.

The driver told deputies he was traveling eastbound at between 40 mph and 60 mph near a curve in the road when the crash occurred, according to the report. The vehicle left the road, crashed into a piece of electrical infrastructure and rolled onto its roof. Crews from Rocky Mountain Power responded to repair the damage, according to the report.

The driver was cited for careless driving and violation of a learner’s permit, and was released to a guardian. One teen fled on foot but was found.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 10, including another catalytic converter theft, construction site thefts and the apprehension of a Las Vegas woman believed to be behind an $8,000 fraud.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Deputies arrested two men after a license plate search showed the owner of the vehicle they were traveling in had an active warrant and the vehicle had no insurance. Both the 37-year-old Vernal man and the 27-year-old West Valley City driver had outstanding warrants for their arrest. The stop occurred near the Interstate 80 interchange at Jeremy Ranch. Deputies discovered a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and that the driver had a suspended license. The vehicle was towed and they were taken to jail.

A Francis business owner reported that someone had broken into the store overnight and stolen cash, cigarettes, candy and the cash register. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Saturday, Nov. 9

A 38-year-old Helper man was arrested for violating a protective order after calling the Sheriff’s Office for help transporting a patient to the hospital. Deputies found the patient had a no-contact order with the man.

Friday, Nov. 8

For the third time in as many weeks, a thief cut a catalytic converter from an unoccupied vehicle in Summit County. This time it was from a shuttle bus that was parked in Silver Creek near Interstate 80. Deputies indicated they might have a description of the vehicle and would review surveillance video and follow up.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

An 18-year-old man told deputies he was assaulted by five other males as he was walking in Redstone with his headphones in. He lost consciousness briefly after he was punched in the head and the thieves stole his phone. Deputies indicated they listed the phone in a national database and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

While serving a warrant in Pinebrook, deputies impounded a vehicle after they found the temporary registration to be counterfeit. They also found drug paraphernalia on both arrestees, a 44-year-old Salt Lake City man and a 64-year-old Park City man.

Monday, Nov. 4

A 62-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested in the parking lot of a Pinebrook apartment complex after deputies found a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Deputies had originally been responding to a call about a suspicious man at the complex.

Deputies were able to track down a suspect in Las Vegas they believe defrauded a woman of $8,000 from her checking account. After reviewing surveillance footage, the deputy was able to confirm the woman’s identity from a photo from the Nevada Department of Public Safety. Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to apply for an arrest warrant.

For the second time in two weeks, welding equipment was stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot of a Coalville business. In both instances, deputies reported a white car was seen on surveillance video leaving the scene. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A thief stole tools and several firearms from an outbuilding on Democrat Alley on the East Side. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division and the firearms would be added to a national database once the victim finished gathering identifying information.

A traffic stop for speeding ended with the 42-year-old Taylorsville driver in jail on suspicion of felony counterfeiting charges after she presented counterfeit registration to deputies. She also had a debit card belonging to someone else which she admitted to using the previous day. In the process of impounding the vehicle, deputies discovered drugs. A friend of the woman came to pick up her son, who is a juvenile and was in the vehicle at the time.

Thieves made off with $6,000 in construction equipment from a site near the Park City Business Center off Old Hwy. 40. The items included a $3,000, 450-foot industrial power cord and a jackhammer worth about $3,000. Deputies indicated the items had been listed on a national database of stolen goods and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.