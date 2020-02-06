Sheriff’s report: 24-year-old stole $12,500 over five months from the grocery store where he worked

A Pinebrook grocery store employee stole nearly $13,000 in cash over a period of five months, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The 24-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony theft charges after admitting to the ongoing theft, according to the report.

Deputies indicated the store had caught an employee stealing from the till on Wednesday, then discovered it had been going on for months.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 27, and Sunday, Feb. 2, including burglaries at Kimball Junction restaurants that were possibly related and multiple vehicle burglaries.

Sunday, Feb. 2

A 47-year-old Francis man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and DUI after pushing his ex-wife to the ground and, while driving away from the home, nearly hitting an ambulance. Deputies responded to the home but arrived after the man had left. After deputies pulled the man over in Kamas, he admitted to drinking alcohol and deputies conducted field sobriety tests and discovered he had an active warrant. The assault occurred in front of their 17-year-old daughter.

A 27-year-old Heber man was cited for disorderly conduct after damaging a truck’s door handle. The man was trying to get into another man’s truck during a disagreement over missing property near Kamas.

A pickup truck was stolen on Jan. 30 or Jan. 31 from the parking lot of the equestrian center at Promontory Ranch. Deputies indicated they listed the vehicle on a national database and that they would follow up.

Two vehicles were broken into at a Kimball Junction hotel overnight. Deputies reported smashed windows in both vehicles and that the vehicles’ contents had been strewn about. The drivers of the vehicles confirmed that several items were taken from each vehicle. Deputies indicated there was no surveillance video available and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Three vehicles in a Pinebrook home’s driveway were broken into after being left unlocked overnight. Several items were stolen from each, including a credit card that was used multiple times in the Salt Lake and West Jordan areas. A nearby surveillance camera captured an unknown person attempting to open a truck in the driveway around 1:30 a.m. Deputies indicated the case would be referred to the Investigations Division.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle for speeding in Kimball Junction and arrested the 24-year-old male driver on suspicion of DUI.

Saturday, Feb. 1

A 25-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested on suspicion of intoxication after deputies received reports about an intoxicated male at a Canyons Village hotel. He had left by the time deputies arrived but was found in a nearby apartment building, where he was incoherent and unable to provide information about where he was staying or whether there was somebody who could take care of him. Deputies indicated they took him into custody for his own safety.

A woman was arrested during a Kimball Junction traffic stop after deputies found she had an outstanding warrant.

A dustup at a Prospector movie theater between a 62-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy led to assault and disorderly conduct charges being screened by the Summit County Attorney’s Office. The Kamas man asked the boy to stop being loud and kicking his seat, and when the boy continued, he pulled the Park City boy down onto his lap and scolded him for being disrespectful. Deputies indicated the man then let the boy go and that the boy was not injured.

Friday, Jan. 31

A driver was arrested after a traffic stop on S.R. 224 when deputies found active warrants for the driver’s arrest. He was booked into the Summit County jail on suspicion of driving with an expired license and for failing to appear in court for previous traffic violations.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

A boy left his trumpet at the Bear Hollow bus stop and no one had turned it in, despite the contact information written inside. Deputies indicated there were no leads.

A dispute about snow removal in Silver Springs ended up with assault charges being screened with the Summit County Attorney’s Office. A man said he was removing snow when another man came outside and began to swear and yell at him about where he was putting the snow. He then reached into the man’s truck and struck him in the chest. Deputies indicated they contacted the suspect, who said he had acted in self-defense.

A suspected scammer contacted a Kamas man claiming to be a sheriff’s lieutenant and told him he had active warrants for his arrest and that he had failed to appear for jury duty. The person originally called from a number that appeared to be the Sheriff’s Office’s main line but left a message asking to be called back at another local number. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

An unlocked vehicle was burglarized in Kimball Junction overnight, with the thief taking paperwork and small tools. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Two Coalville boys were cited on marijuana charges and released to their parents after deputies received a tip about a suspicious vehicle near North Summit High School. Upon locating the vehicle, deputies smelled marijuana and saw paraphernalia in plain site. They found additional paraphernalia after searching the vehicle.

Monday, Jan. 27

A woman reported her vehicle had been hit in the parking lot of a Kimball Junction apartment building and the person had left the scene. Deputies indicated they had no suspects.

Two 18-year-old men from Virginia were cited for drinking alcohol and released after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance complaint at a Kimball Junction hotel. Deputies determined the commotion was from a family fight and that it had not turned physically violent.

Surveillance footage showed a man breaking into a Kimball Junction restaurant around midnight, poking around areas closed to customers and breaking a lock on a refrigerator but leaving without taking anything. Deputies indicated the case may be related to another burglary in the same area and that it would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A man stole three gaming systems from a Kimball Junction business. Employees followed him outside and photographed his license plate, but the man left before they reported the incident. Deputies indicated they reviewed surveillance footage that clearly showed the man and the license plate and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Children in a home off Rasmussen Road found an intoxicated 23-year-old Syracuse man sitting in their kitchen after he walked in through two closed doors. He came to the home after his car slid off the nearby road and left after being confronted by the children’s parents. He went to another nearby home to ask to borrow a shovel. Deputies indicated he was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and intoxication after showing obvious signs of impairment.

A thief blacked out security cameras with spray paint and cut into the safe at a Kimball Junction restaurant, making off with a small amount of money. Deputies indicated the case might be connected to a burglary at another Kimball Junction business and that it would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.