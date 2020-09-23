Sheriff’s report: $35,000 in damages to Summit Park condo after sink was plugged and water left running for days





An intentional residential flood caused $35,000 in damages to a Summit Park condominium after someone plugged a sink and left the water running over the weekend, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies spoke to a general contractor on the site who told them that someone had plugged a kitchen sink on an upper level of the home and turned the water on sometime after Friday, according to the report.

The water flooded all three levels of the condominium before the situation was discovered Sunday.

Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect or any leads in the case, but that they would follow up.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 20, including more thefts of Biden-for-president signs and a bee sting that led to a pickup truck running through a fence.

Sunday, Sept. 20

A woman reported a burglary at the Summit Park Trailhead when she returned to her car after an evening hike and found the rear passenger window smashed and her climbing gear gone. Deputies indicated they did not have any suspects.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle in the Trailside neighborhood for speeding and failure to stay in a lane. They then arrested the 51-year-old Park City man who was driving on suspicion of DUI after he failed field sobriety tests.

Saturday, Sept. 19

A woman on Hoytsville Road reported that someone had stolen seven signs from her front yard. The signs supported Joe Biden’s presidential bid. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

A 74-year-old Kamas man turned himself into authorities and admitted to choking his stepson during a fight Friday night. Deputies booked him into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence aggravated assault.

A 79-year-old Woodland man died at his home and was discovered by his wife. Deputies indicated the man had known health problems.

A Pinebrook woman reported that someone had used her social security number to open several phone accounts. Deputies indicated the woman had not yet paid the various phone companies and is contesting the charges.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Deputies served a temporary civil stalking injunction to a resident at an apartment complex near Bitner Road.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Deputies received a report that a man had driven his pickup truck through a fence on Hoytsville Road. After investigating, deputies determined the 66-year-old Coalville man was suffering an allergic reaction to a bee sting at the time of the crash. The man was cleared by medical personnel and deputies indicated his insurance information was given to the fence owner.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

An Oakley woman asked authorities to make sure her home was safe after she discovered her garage door open despite having closed it before leaving. Deputies cleared the home, but the woman reported several items had been taken from inside the house and that two trail cameras were missing from her property. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

While responding to another call, deputies observed a 17-year-old Park City teen hiding in some trees near Kimball Junction. The teen admitted to having marijuana and drug paraphernalia in conversation with deputies. Deputies seized the illegal items and booked them into evidence, and the 17-year-old was released.

Monday, Sept. 14

An 11-year-old called 911 from a Trailside residence to report that her 15-year-old sister and mom were fighting. Deputies investigated and determined no crime had been committed. The mother agreed to spend the night at a friend’s house and the two girls stayed home with their father.

A woman reported that a scarf and cosmetics were stolen from her unlocked vehicle in a parking garage at Kimball Junction. Deputies indicated there was no surveillance footage and that they did not have a suspect.