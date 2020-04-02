Sheriff’s report: $44,000 jewel theft in Echo



Sheriff’s Report

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, March 23, and Sunday, March 29, including the following.

Wednesday, March 25

Deputies patrolled Smith’s Food and Drug, Walmart and liquor stores to show a police presence because large groups of shoppers had gathered.

Monday, March 23

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle stuck above Chalk Creek and transported three people to Coalville without incident.

More than $44,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from an Echo residence sometime between Feb. 19 and March 19. Deputies indicated the residence was unlocked, there was no surveillance footage and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.