Sheriff’s report: 70-year-old woman cited for disorderly conduct

A 70-year-old California woman was cited for disorderly conduct after causing a ruckus at two Newpark businesses, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were first called to the Newpark Hotel for a report of a woman yelling in the lobby, according to the report. She had left by the time deputies arrived, but they found her at a nearby Starbucks, where she had also been disruptive.

Deputies escorted her from the coffee shop to her vehicle at the hotel, where she began yelling again, apparently because she couldn’t find her keys and didn’t have the right shoes for the snow.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 27, including two vehicle break-ins in a Pinebrook condominium parking lot and a man who requested help getting his girlfriend to leave his house after she’d been drinking for days.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Deputies assisted the Utah Highway Patrol with accidents and vehicles that had slid off the road.

A Halloween party ended with a trip to the emergency room for stitches after a fight at a Bear Hollow home. The victim escorted one of the fighters out of the house, and when they reached the front door, the suspect turned and punched the victim in the face then ran away. The victim needed stitches for a split upper lip. Deputies indicated the victim did not know the suspect but was trying to find out who he is.

Friday, Oct. 25

A Francis woman reported her purse was stolen out of her vehicle overnight and three of the credit cards were used at local businesses. Deputies indicated they had reviewed video footage that identified a newer black pickup truck and two male suspects and would continue to investigate the case.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Summit County Search and Rescue returned to the Lyman Lake area to continue to search for a missing hunter.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

A man called the Sheriff’s Office for help getting his girlfriend out of his Jeremy Ranch house. The woman had been drinking for several days straight, and though no physical confrontation had occurred, he wanted her gone. After she collected her things and attempted but failed to get a ride to her Bear Hollow home, deputies gave her a ride.

Someone smashed the passenger windows of two vehicles in a Pinebrook condominium parking lot overnight, making off with a credit card and two pairs of sunglasses. Both were parked against the same fence.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

A camper lost a handgun last month while camping in Mormon Flats in East Canyon. Deputies indicated they would follow up to get a statement and the gun’s serial number.

A Pinebrook resident discovered someone had switched a license plate on their vehicle last week, and deputies indicated the plate was from a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, Cottonwood Heights police officers found the Pinebrook resident’s license plate and took it into evidence.

Monday, Oct. 21

Search and Rescue assisted stranded campers near the Mud Lake area after a significant snowfall. They were located in good health and assisted out of the area.

Search and Rescue also assisted deputies with an accident that occurred in a remote area of Kamas where vehicles were unable to travel.