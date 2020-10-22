Sheriff’s report: A parking dispute in Francis led to threats with a crowbar





Dueling statements about a fight over parking between construction workers and a Francis resident, including alleged threats with a crowbar, led Summit County Sheriff Office deputies to remain on site to ensure a peaceful afternoon, according to a report form the Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, a 34-year-old Francis man alleged that construction workers were parking in his driveway and that they threatened him with a crowbar when he confronted them about it, according to the report.

The construction workers denied the claims and said the man had acted aggressively toward them.

Deputies indicated they would refer the case to the County Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges should be filed.

When deputies refused to arrest the construction workers as the man insisted they do, the man became irate, and deputies stayed on site until the construction workers left.

Deputies indicated the construction work next to the man’s house would continue and that this had the potential to be an ongoing source of tension.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 18, including multiple burglaries from vehicles and a report of a pickup truck that slammed into the front doors of a store.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Deputies responded to Outlets Park City for a report that an alarm had been tripped. They found a crashed pickup truck near the exit of a parking lot and saw damage on the front doors of an outlet store consistent with having been struck by a pickup truck. Deputies indicated that no suspect could be found after a multi-agency search of the area and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Summit County Search and Rescue was paged to assist in the Henefer Wildlife Management area because of multiple brush fires burning in the area.

The Murray Police Department found a vehicle that had been stolen in the Old Ranch Road neighborhood earlier in the week and arrested a 27-year-old Sandy male for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. Deputies indicated a 32-year-old Murray woman was cited and released and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division to follow up.

Deputies cited a 29-year-old West Jordan man for alcohol-related offenses and impounded his vehicle after a traffic stop near Kimball Junction. The man admitted he had several alcoholic drinks before driving and consented to a breath test, which confirmed that he had alcohol in his system.

Thursday, Oct. 15

A woman reported her vehicle had been burglarized overnight when it was parked at her Kimball Junction apartment complex. Deputies indicated the case was linked to another vehicle burglary and would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

A man was notified that his credit card was fraudulently used twice in the Park City area, once at a hotel and once at a fast food restaurant.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

A Kimball Junction big-box store reported that several individuals had placed online orders using fraudulent credit cards. Deputies detained the suspects when they arrived to pick up the order and arrested one man, a 21-year-old Parkite, who had been involved with similar schemes at other locations of the chain store. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A woman reported two of her vehicles had been burglarized overnight in the Highland neighborhood. Deputies indicated the vehicles were left unlocked and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A man reported two vehicles had been burglarized overnight at his home in the Highland neighborhood. Deputies indicated the vehicles were left unlocked and that they did not have information about a suspect.

A woman reported her laptop had been stolen out of her vehicle while it was parked unlocked in the parking lot of a Kimball Junction restaurant. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Monday, Oct. 12

A man and a woman both called to report a protective order violation. Deputies indicated the 52-year-old Park City woman reported that the 59-year-old Park City man was not in compliance with the order, which allowed them each to be present at a home in the Highland neighborhood, but at different times. Deputies indicated the case would be screened with the County Attorney’s Office.