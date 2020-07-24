Sheriff’s report: Apparent mask defiance leads to alleged assault-by-shopping-cart at Walmart





A 47-year-old woman said she was assaulted via shopping cart for not wearing a mask at Walmart, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told deputies that a man hit her cart multiple times with his own cart, ultimately hitting her cart so hard it was taken from her grip.

The woman said she had multiple underlying medical conditions and that her condition was exacerbated as a result of the man hitting her shopping cart.

Deputies indicated they would follow up on the case and that the woman said Walmart management might have information about the man.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement also responded to several other calls between Monday, July 13, and Sunday, July 19, including a wine cooler stolen from a home under construction and a 6-year-old boy hit by a car in Oakley while riding his bicycle.

Sunday, July 19

Thieves stole a dishwasher, a wine cooler and two paint sprayers from a home under construction near Stagecoach Estates. Deputies indicated they did not have information about a suspect.

Saturday, July 18

A motorcycle, side-by-side recreation vehicle and flatbed trailer were stolen from a storage facility on Old U.S. 40. Deputies said the case was under investigation.

Thursday, July 16

A 30-year-old Kamas man was asked to leave a campground in the Uinta Mountains after drunkenly threatening the camp host. He was later driven home by a friend. Deputies indicated there was not enough evidence to make an arrest and that the case would be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

Wednesday, July 15

A 6-year-old boy was transferred to a Salt Lake Valley hospital with a skull fracture after being struck by a vehicle in Oakley. Two children were riding their bikes when they pedaled through a stop sign. A 51-year-old Oakley man was driving when he saw one of the children and slowed his vehicle, moving forward slowly while watching the youngster. He then felt his vehicle hit something, which turned out to be the 6-year-old boy. The boy was hit by the front bumper of the vehicle. He was sent to Park City Hospital in stable condition and then transferred to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley with a skull fracture. The boy was not wearing a helmet. The man was not cited.

Tuesday, July 14

Deputies located an 11-year-old boy who was involved in starting several small brush fires in Coalville. Deputies indicated state officials were handling the investigation.

Monday, July 13

A 16-year-old Woodland teen was removed from his home for a 24-hour cooling-off period after threatening his mother with violence. Deputies indicated the boy has a history of violence and that they recommended charging him with class B misdemeanor threats of violence. The boy went to stay with a friend.

Deputies were notified that two laptops had been stolen from a Jeremy Ranch location. Deputies indicated they had surveillance video of one of the thefts and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A 23-year-old Spanish Fork man was cited for domestic violence assault and intoxication while he was in the hospital after he had been removed from a hotel near the Canyon Village base area. The man had been drinking all night when deputies arrived around 5:30 a.m. and found that his sister had been restraining him until their arrival. The man had become physically aggressive toward his mother and sister.

A 28-year-old South Jordan man called the Sheriff’s Office to report his soon-to-be ex-wife had marijuana in her vehicle when the pair met to exchange custody of their child. Deputies searched the vehicle, finding a user amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. The 26-year-old Heber woman was upset but agreed it would be better for the child to go with the father. She later called back to report that she had been assaulted during a custody exchange. Deputies indicated they would investigate that incident.